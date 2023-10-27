Bulega leads the way in evolving WorldSSP conditions at Jerez

The Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto bore witness to a unique day of WorldSSP action.

Unpredictable weather during the morning’s FP1 session kept many riders off the track, resulting in only a handful setting lap times. However, as the conditions improved during the afternoon’s FP2 session, more riders ventured onto the track.

The 2023 WorldSSP Champion Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) dominated this evolving scenario, setting the fastest lap of the day with a blistering 1’43.171s in FP2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) secured the second spot in the combined results after FP2, clocking a 1’43.799s lap, making him the only rider to break into the 1’43s bracket. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) took third spot, trailing Montella by just two tenths of a second. With the current WorldSSP Championship’s third-place holder, Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) securing the fourth position in the combined classification with a lap time of 1’44.110s, the competition promises to be intense in the days ahead.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’43.171s

2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.628s

3. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.841s

4. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.939s

5. Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.952s

6. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +1.061s

P1 | Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

“FP2 felt much like FP1 because many riders, including me, didn’t ride in FP1. We only rode in FP2 because of the mixed track condition – it wasn’t dry, but it wasn’t wet either, so we preferred not to take any risks and stayed in the garage. But when I started this afternoon, the feeling with the bike was already quite good. We changed a few things during the session, but only small, small things.

I would like to dominate this weekend; we are working for that because we won the Championship in Portimao. Now I just want to have fun with my bike and enjoy the last weekend with my team. This last weekend is very emotional for me because Supersport gave me a lot during these two years. This category helped me a lot to have fun with my bike again, and in the end, I’m happy to go to Superbike. But I will stay focused also for these last two days.”

