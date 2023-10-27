Meet the 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Champion at Motorcycle Live

Fans of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship have the opportunity to meet the newly-crowned Bennetts BSB Champion, Tommy Bridewell, as well as other top riders, during the dedicated ‘BSB Day’ at Motorcycle Live on Sunday 19 November.

Kicking the show off in style on the first weekend, show-goers can look forward to a packed day full of all things ‘Bennetts BSB’, including live interviews on the Black Horse Stage, team unveilings and multiple signing sessions. Practice that selfie smile as there will be lots of chances to bag a picture with your favourite riders too…

Other top names attending on BSB Day will be Championship runner-up Glenn Irwin, 2023 Quattro Group British Supersport Champion Ben Currie, and ABK Beer 0% BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup Champion Richard Cooper. Other top names attending are Kyle Ryde, Andrew Irwin, Storm Stacey, Ryan Vickers and Danny Kent.

For a full list of attending racers, riding celebrities and VIPs, check the ‘Riders & Celebrities‘ section of the Motorcycle Live website.

Finlay McAllan, Managing Director of Motorcycle Live, comments: “Since its launch in 2018, BSB Day has become a regular in race fan’s calendars and offers the opportunity to meet with riders and get up close to teams away from the busy circuits. With such an exciting Championship this year, we’re pretty certain that visitors to the show will be looking forward to the interviews on stage with the contenders, presented by James Whitham!’

Let’s go… to Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance. Taking place from 18-26 November 2023 at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham. Advanced tickets* are on sale now, visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk to book yours.

*Tickets available at the discounted advanced rate until 5pm on 17th November 2023, after which ticket prices revert to the higher, on the door rate. All information correct at time of release.

