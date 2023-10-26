BMW Motorrad presents the new S 1000 XR

BMW Motorrad is introducing the new S 1000 XR, an enhanced version of the successful long-distance sports bike and multiple test winner. Increased engine power, improved ergonomics, design refinements, and expanded standard features define the model’s upgrades.

The reworked in-line 4-cylinder engine now delivers even more impressive performance, with a flow-optimised geometry for the intake channels and a power output of 125 kW (170 hp).

The new S 1000 XR still shares its in-line 4-cylinder engine with the

S 1000 RR, providing a smooth and powerful torque delivery and a harmonious power characteristic that contributes to excellent rideability. Compared to the predecessor model, the engine power has been increased by 4 kW (5 hp) to now 125 kW (170 hp) at an unchanged nominal engine speed of 11,000 rpm. The main reasons for the performance increase are a flow-optimised geometry of the intake channels and a customised mapping. The maximum torque generated is still 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm.

Improved ergonomics thanks to new seat and even sportier rear section.

In order to provide even more freedom of movement, especially during high-performance riding on country roads and race tracks, the seat of the long-distance sports bike has been completely redesigned. It now offers an extra 10 mm of seat height (850 mm) and provides more space for the buttocks by increasing the usable length and width of the seat, allowing for better adjustment of the seating position depending on the riding conditions. The improved ergonomics make it easier for riders to manoeuvre the

S 1000 XR on the road or on the race track, providing even better control. A total of three different seat heights are available.

The new S 1000 XR also benefits from redesigned elements in its design. The rear section now features new side panels and air intakes inspired by motorsports, giving it a more dynamic look. Additionally, the radiator trim now has a textured surface, and the previously black-coloured “beak” fender is now painted in body colour.

Extended range of standard equipment and new optional extras

/ Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

The new S 1000 XR comes with an expanded standard equipment list. As part of the standard equipment, Headlight Pro provides additional safety during night-time rides with its adaptive turning light. The rider benefits from improved road illumination in corners. The package also includes Daytime Running Lights (DRL) for better vehicle recognition during the day. Keyless Ride and a 12 Ah capacity battery are now standard features. Additionally, the new BMW S 1000 XR is equipped with a USB charging option as standard.

Other updates include the availability of the E-Call feature in the USA, the option to equip the S 1000 XR with the optional M GPS Laptrigger, and the availability of

M Carbon wheels as a new optional extra or as Original BMW Motorcycle accessories.

Three new attractive colour options.

Three new colour options reflect the dynamic character of the new BMW S 1000 XR.

• Blackstorm metallic

• Gravityblue metallic

• Lightwhite solid paint/Motorsport

(in conjunction with the M package and M seat).

The key innovations of the new BMW S 1000 XR:

• Engine power has been increased by 4 kW (5 hp) to now

125 kW (170 hp) at 11,000 rpm (previously 121 kW (165 hp)).

• The intake channels have been modified.

• The optimised Shift Assistant Pro ensures even higher precision

when shifting.

• Improved ergonomics and freedom of movement with a redesigned seat (850 mm

seat height instead of the previous 840 mm).

• The spring strut has been optimised to provide a more sensitive and comfortable ride.

• The rear section has a new, sportier design with new side panels and air intakes inspired by motorsports.

• The handlebar clamp has been redesigned.

• The front “beak” is now painted in the body colour.

• The radiator cover has a new, textured surface.

• New battery with 12 Ah capacity instead of the previous 9 Ah.

• M Carbon wheels available as optional equipment or Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

• Keyless Ride is standard.

• USB charging port is standard.

• Headlight Pro is standard.

• E-Call now also available for the USA.

• Use of the M GPS Laptrigger is possible.

• New colour options: Blackstorm metallic, Gravityblue metallic and

Lightwhite solid paint/Motorsport.