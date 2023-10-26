The new BMW M 1000 XR: the long-distance sports bike designed to meet the highest demands, from dynamic riding on country roads to long-distance touring and racing.

“The M XR is the third M model from BMW Motorrad. Based on the current

S 1000 XR and S 1000 RR, the product substance of the M 1000 XR – M XR for short – has been tuned to meet the specific requirements of a long-distance sports bike. The riding dynamics speak for themselves, both on the country roads as well as on the race track and on long-distance journeys”. Dominik Blass, M 1000 XR Product Manager.

At the end of 2018, BMW Motorrad already introduced the successful M model range strategy for motorcycles and has been offering M special equipment and M performance parts ever since. The new BMW M 1000 XR is the third M model from BMW Motorrad to celebrate its world premiere, following the M 1000 RR superbike and the dynamic

M 1000 R roadster: The long-distance sports bike M 1000 XR.

In the centenary year of BMW Motorrad, the dynamic philosophy of the world’s most powerful letter is also applied to the new M XR: M is synonymous worldwide with racing success and the fascination of high-performance BMW models and is aimed at customers with particularly high demands for performance, exclusivity and individuality.

With an engine output of 148 kW (201 hp), a DIN empty weight of only 223 kg and suspension technology and aerodynamics designed equally for high-performance country road use, extended long-distance trips and fast laps on the race track, the new M XR, as the lightest representative of this crossover segment, opens up dynamic driving dimensions previously reserved for thoroughbred superbikes.

Powerful M XR 4-cylinder based on the RR engine. Even more peak power, higher torque and increased thrust and traction thanks to shorter secondary and gear ratios for maximum riding pleasure on country roads and race tracks.

The new M XR features a modified water-cooled 4-cylinder in-line engine based on the power unit of the S 1000 RR. Its peak power is 148 kW (201 hp) at 12,750 rpm, 23 kW

(31 hp) more than in the new S 1000 XR. The maximum torque of 113 Nm is reached at 11,000 rpm. The maximum engine speed of the M XR is 14,600 rpm. Increased rear wheel pulling power in all gears is also provided by a shorter secondary gear ratio through the use of a sprocket with now 47 teeth (S 1000 XR: 45 teeth). In addition, the gear ratios of the 4th, 5th and 6th gear are now shorter compared to the S 1000 XR, which also benefits traction at the rear wheel, acceleration and pulling power.

M winglets and wind deflectors: Brake later, reduce wheelies and accelerate earlier thanks to aerodynamic downforce.

In addition to drive and suspension technology, aerodynamics was also a key item in the specifications for developing the M XR. The new M XR was given winglets in the area of the front side panels with the aim of achieving even faster lap times on the race track and the best possible riding stability at high speeds, From a speed of about 100 km/h, they provide an increase in front wheel load thanks to the aerodynamic downforce generated. It increases by approx. 12 kg at 220 km/h.

Chassis trimmed for performance-oriented riding on country roads and race tracks with Dynamic Damping Control (DDC), adjustable spring base, adjustable steering damper, milled-over handlebar clamp and more front-oriented tubular handlebar with laser-etched “BMW M XR” lettering.

The suspension and chassis of the new M XR are based on the S 1000 XR with the aluminium bridge frame as the centrepiece. The M XR features upside-down forks with a 45 mm slide tube diameter at the front. The forks are equipped with so-called

closed cartridge inserts, separate hydraulic piston-cylinder systems. Another new feature of the M XR is the additional adjustability of the fork’s spring base in conjunction with the standard Dynamic Damping Control (DDC) suspension strut.

In addition, the forks of the M XR feature an upper fork bridge with an elaborately milled-over handlebar clamp as well as a more front-oriented black aluminium tubular handlebar with lasered “BMW M 1000 XR” lettering. The handlebar end mirrors available as an option ex works are also new on the M XR. The fork legs have also been modified and are now designed to accommodate the new M brake callipers. Another new element of the

M XR is the adjustable steering damper.

M brakes with radial hand brake pump and lightweight forged aluminium wheels for optimum riding dynamics on the race track and in performance mode. Exclusive

M Carbon wheels are available as part of the M Competition package or as an individual option.

After the M 1000 RR and the M 1000 R, the new M XR is the third BMW motorcycle to feature an M brake. It was developed directly using the experience gained with the racing brakes on BMW Motorrad factory racing machines in the Superbike World Championship. The M brake callipers feature a blue anodised coating in conjunction with the famous

M logo.

Together with two 320 mm brake discs of 5 mm thickness and black anodised aluminium brake disc carriers, the brake system equipped with a new radial hand brake pump currently marks the pinnacle of brake development in the field of road-legal systems. The new M XR is already equipped with very lightweight forged aluminium wheels as standard. As part of the M Competition package, the exclusive M Carbon wheels are available with newly designed tapes on the rim.

Brake Slide Assist – assists the rider when brake drifting.

The Brake Slide Assist function is an important and very helpful innovation, especially for race track riders. It allows the rider to brake drift into corners with a constant slide.

Instrument cluster with perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display, new display of the rev counter (red area) and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and

M GPS Laptrigger that can be used via unlock code.

The instrument cluster of the new M XR corresponds to the design of the M RR and also offers the M start-up animation. The extended display of the red speed range is a new feature. As optional equipment, comprehensive data material for using the

M GPS Laptrigger and the M GPS Datalogger (Original BMW Motorrad Accessories) can be provided by means of an unlock code via the OBD interface of the instrument cluster.

M Design and the dynamic design of the M XR signal pure performance and sportiness.

Even more than the S 1000 XR, the new M XR with its optimised chassis technology and the most powerful engine to date in a dynamic long-distance sports bike from

BMW Motorrad is uncompromisingly designed for sporty riding – whether on country roads, long-distance tours or on the race track. M XR – there is currently no better performing and lighter vehicle in this crossover segment. The proportions of the M XR are ultra-compact and powerful. Three-dimensional surfaces create excitement and a dynamic look. Slim, sleek and extremely aggressive, the M XR’s front end is unmistakable with its new M winglets, designed as quadruple wings. The performance-oriented look of the new M XR is also reflected in the colour concept, with the body in Black combined with the M colours Light Blue, Dark Blue and Red.

Uncompromising design and technology: The M XR featuring the M Competition Package.

If the new M XR in standard trim is still not enough for you, the M Competition Package offers a fascinating mix of refined components for the racing technology gourmet and the aesthetically minded rider alike. In addition, this makes the new M XR another 3 kg lighter. The M Competition Package includes M Carbon wheels, M Carbon parts such as rear wheel cover with integrated chain guard, side panels, front wheel cover, inner cover and ignition/steering lock cover as well as a fully adjustable M rider footrest system, passenger footrests and the MGPS Laptrigger (unlock code).

The highlights of the new BMW M 1000 XR.

• Shift cam engine of the S RR, output 148 kW (201 hp) at 12,750 rpm, 23 kW (31 hp) more than in the new S 1000 XR. Max. torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

• Shorter secondary gear ratio (sprocket with 47 teeth instead of 45).

• Shorter gear ratios of 4th, 5th and 6th gear.

• Optimised intake system with variable intake funnels for improved charge exchange at high engine speeds.

• Steeply angled titanium rear silencer with Carbon end cap.

• M Endurance chain.

• Riding modes “Rain”, “Road”, “Dynamic”, “Race” and “Race Pro1-3” as well as the latest generation of Dynamic Traction Control DTC and DTC wheelie function with

6-axis sensor box.

• Four adjustable throttle characteristics available now for optimum response.

“Engine Brake” with triple adjustability of engine drag torque in “Race Pro” mode.

• Brake Slide Assist assists the rider when brake drifting.

• Shift Assistant Pro for fast upshifts and downshifts without using the clutch.

• Launch Control for perfect race starts and Pit Lane Limiter for keeping to the given speed precisely in the pit lane.

• Hill Start Control Pro for comfortably starting off on inclines.

• M winglets: Brake later and accelerate earlier, plus more high-speed stability thanks to aerodynamic downforce.

• Upside-down forks with adjustable spring base in conjunction with standard DDC.

• M brakes on a long-distance sports bike from BMW Motorrad for the first time: The M XR offers maximum braking performance for riding on country roads and race tracks.

• Aluminium forged wheels.

• M Carbon wheels with M‑ tapes and M‑ lettering on the rim: High-grade, light, high-tech components deliver maximum performance as part of the optional M Competition Package.

• M handbrake and clutch lever.

• Adjustable steering damper.

• Milled-over handlebar clamp.

• Compared to the S 1000 XR with more front-oriented tubular handlebars featuring

laser-etched “BMW M XR” lettering.

• Handlebar end mirrors (optional).

• Headlights with iconic light signature and adaptive cornering lights (Headlight Pro).

• Small number plate holder.

• Instrument cluster with large, perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display, start-up animation with M logo and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger that can be used via unlock code.

• Rev counter (red area) displayed in a new design.

• Lightweight M battery, rear USB charging socket, powerful LED light units, electronic cruise control and heated grips.

• Keyless Ride.

• M Design and dynamic design signal ultimate roadster performance.

• M Competition Package as an optional extra ex works.

• RDC as standard.

• Extensive range of optional accessories and special equipment ex works.