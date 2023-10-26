Let’s go…ride to Motorcycle Live with Completely Motorbikes

Search
Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Let’s Go…ride To Motorcycle Live With Completely MotorbikesJoin the official ride-in to Motorcycle Live on Saturday 18th November from Completely Motorbikes with riders including BSB stars, Jason O’Halloran and Max Cook.

Starting off at the Completely Motorbikes showroom in Hinckley at 8am, participating riders will be treated to live star-studded interviews with the newly-unveiled Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki FS-3 Racing BSB team, and treated to a free burger* and hot drink.

After a full briefing by the route organisers and marshals from Warwickshire and West Midlands Training School, riders will begin the journey to the UK’s biggest and most interactive motorcycle show.

Register your interest to take part here: www.motorcyclelive.co.uk/ride-in/

Upon arrival at the NEC, Birmingham, free bike parking will be provided in the indoor Honda Bike Park, so all that’s left to do is get out your pre-booked tickets to the show and enjoy a great day out!

Rob Ayland, Group Managing Director of Completely Motorbikes, said: “We’re really looking forward to being the starting location for the official Motorcycle Live ride-in this year. The BBQ will be fired up and the kettles on to make sure that attendees have a nice warm breakfast on show opening day!” 

Participation in the ride is free, entry to Motorcycle Live will need to be purchased separately in advance or on the day. Advanced ticket prices are £23** for an adult and children 6-18 just £2.50*** – under 5’s are free***. Group discounts are available for 10+ tickets – and all members don’t have to come on the same day.

Let’s go… to Motorcycle Live!

*first 100 attendees will receive a free burger **Bookings are subject to a £2.00 booking fee. ***Children must be accompanied by an adult.  Tickets available at the discounted advanced rate until 5pm on 17th November 2023, after which ticket prices revert to the higher, on the door rate. All information correct at time of release.

For more Motorcycle Live News check out our Shows dedicated page Motorcycle Live News

or head to the official Motorcycle Live website Motorcycle Live

“It will be decided in Valencia”: talk turns to the title fight on Thursday

