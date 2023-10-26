2024 Worldsbk Calendar Announced, Two New Circuits Ready For Action

There’s a whole new feel to the 2024 calendar in World Superbike, as first-time visits are intertwined with the staples of the calendar

The 2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship’s provisional calendar has been released, with plenty to look forward to as the fastest production-based motorcycle racing Championship in the world readies for another action-packed year. Two new venues, a slightly different order and all the usual classics, 2024 is going to be another season to remember for countless reasons. We check out the 12-round calendar in closer details.

It’s our traditional starting point that ignites a new chapter in WorldSBK history in 2024; the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will raise the curtain once again for the Australian Round from the 23rd – 25th February with WorldSSP in attendance, with the Official Test taking place in the week leading up the event on the 19th and 20th. One month later from the 22nd – 24th March, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya finds a new slot on the calendar with our European season well underway in north-eastern Spain; there’ll be a Supported Test on the 14th and 15th a week before the round. The round itself will also see WorldSSP300 action return. Completing the opening quarter of the season from the 19th – 21st of April, the historic TT Circuit Assen will see big crowds and epic action again in the Netherlands.

WorldSBK will head for holidays in spring with May free of action; the fourth round of the season takes place on the 14th – 16th of June for the first of two visits to Italy at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, whilst the UK Round is next up at Donington Park a month later from the 12th – 14th July, maintaining its usual summer slot. This is part of the first back-to-back rounds, with the Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic welcomed back for a fourth consecutive season a week later on the 19th – 21st of July.

The second half of the year fires up in August as after two weekends off, racing action returns with the Portuguese Round at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve from the 9th – 11th of August. Two weeks later and the first of two new venues; for the first time since 1990, Hungary is on the WorldSBK calendar with the all-new Balaton Park Circuit, just an hour south west of the majestic Hungarian capital of Budapest and on the shores of Lake Balaton, the largest in central Europe. Two weeks later and the Championship hits the three-quarter mark with the historic Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours from the 6th – 8th September.

The final three rounds of the season features our second new circuit; the Cremona Circuit in northern Italy on the 20th – 22nd September. Our second visit to the country takes place just half an hour from the medieval centre of Cremona itself. A week later and it’s back to Spain for the penultimate round of the year from the picturesque and unique MotorLand Aragon, whilst two weeks later, the final round awaits further south. Expect a showdown at the Circuit de Jerez – Angel Nieto from the 11th – 13th October.

With both being new circuits on the WorldSBK calendar, Balaton Park and Cremona are both subject to homologation.

