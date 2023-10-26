Avon looks ahead to the future with EICMA presence

Avon Tyres, one of the motorcycle industry’s longest-established tire brands, will make its return to a major international show in November when it exhibits at EICMA in Milan, Italy. Avon Tyres, one of the motorcycle industry’s longest-established tire brands, will make its return to a major international show in November when it exhibits at EICMA in Milan, Italy.

Looking ahead to an exciting future as part of the Goodyear family of brands, Avon will exhibit at the world’s largest motorcycle fair to discuss plans for 2024 and beyond with riders and partners from all corners of the motorcycle industry. It will also be the first occasion that both Avon and Dunlop will feature side-by-side at a major international show as two of Goodyear’s motorcycle brands.

Avon’s selection of motorcycle products boasts an impressive range, covering hypersport to custom tires. Avon will showcase tires across this range at the show, such as Roadrider MKII, Speedmaster MKII, TrekRider and 3D SUPERSPORT.

The Avon range also includes the popular Cobra Chrome, which is designed for the power cruiser, touring, and custom motorcycle market. Cobra Chrome offers outstanding wet braking performance and stability, ensuring precise handling and excellent tire feedback.

This focus on key designs ensures the Avon brand still offers its most popular products, sitting as a strong partner offering alongside the Dunlop range.

Ben Hoge, General Manager Motorcycle Europe, Goodyear stated: “We’re looking forward to speaking to riders, dealers and partners at EICMA about the exciting plans for Avon next year and beyond. Avon’s range of motorcycle tires is a testament to its commitment to quality and innovation, and its presence alongside Dunlop at EICMA symbolises the strength of Goodyear’s motorcycle brands coming together.”

EICMA takes place between the 7th – 12th November 2023 at Fiera Milano. Visit Avon in hall 24, at stand Q68.

