Aldeguer unstoppable in Australia to take pole ahead of Canet and Lopez, Acosta fifth

Following his incredible form in Practice, Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) did not disappoint in qualifying Down Under.

The Spaniard set a new record to take pole position in the intermediate category with a scintillating 1:31.888, and joining him on the front row will be Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) after the Valencian put in a stellar performance to take P2. The polesitter’s teammate Alonso Lopez, winner last year at Phillip Island, made it two Boscoscuros in the top three as Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) is set to start fifth.

Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) just missed out on a front-row start by only 0.012s as he took P4, just ahead of Acosta. The pair will be joined by Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) on the outside of Row 2 after he bagged 6th place. The third row of the grid went to rookie Sergio Garcia (Pons Wegow Los40), second in the Championship Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team), and Darryn Binder (Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP) in that order, with Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) rounding out the top ten.

Make sure not to miss any of the Moto2™ action set to commence on Sunday at 11:15 local time (GMT +11)… with Acosta really starting to home in on that crown. Can he gain himself a first match point for Buriram?

