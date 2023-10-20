Title Sponsor Confirmed for 2024 Pre-TT Classic Road Races

Southern 100 Racing promoters of the Pre-TT Classic Road Races are pleased to conﬁrm that Blackford Financial Services are to continue as title sponsors for the 2024 races which will be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 24th, 25th & 26th May on the Colas Billown Course.

The Pre-TT Classic Road Races were ﬁrst run in 1988 and Blackford’s became involved with the races in 2000 and became title sponsors in 2005.

2024 will be Blackford Financial Services twentieth year as title sponsors of what has become one of the most prestigious annual classic road races in the British Isles and Europe.

It is anticipated that the 2024 race programme will be similar to the successful races and classes run in 2022 and 2023. However, it is likely that some of the year regulations will be updated to come in line with the Classic Racing Club’s criteria. Any updates will be announced in the near future and will appear in full detail in the oﬃcial Regulations and Entry Forms which will be available in January 2024.

Southern 100 Racing would remind all competitors that regulations regarding clothing and helmets are the same as for the Isle of Man TT and Manx Grand Prix Races.

As race promoters, Southern 100 Racing look forward to seeing our regular competitors again in 2024 and look forward to welcoming newcomers to the meeting and to the Colas Billown Course.