Muñoz dominates Day 1 Down Under

David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) dominated Day 1 of Moto3™ action at the MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The Spaniard looked strong from start to finish but it was his 1:36.791, set in the closing stages of Practice 2, that saw him finish on top. However, the number 44 was also found to have caused a crash in the same session… gaining him a double Long Lap as it’s his second offence of the season.

Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) was looking very strong as he took P2, and was the only other rider in the 1:36 club. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) comes into the Australian GP gleaming with confidence following his debut win last time out, and the Brazilian was another who looked strong from the off, finishing the day in P3.

Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) had another strong showing as he slotted into P4 on Friay, ahead of Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) who rounded out the top five. Championship leader Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) suffered from some technical gremlins during the second Practice session which saw him lose valuable track time, but he still managed to get a lap time on the board as he took P6.

Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) recovered from an early crash to take P7 ahead of home hero Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) who led the way for a lot of the P2 session but dropped down to P8 after the late time attacks came in. Joshua Whatley (VisionTrack Racing Team) took well to the Australian circuit as he bagged an impressive ninth place ahead of Championship challenger Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3), who rounded out the top 10.

Tune in for more Moto3™ action on Saturday, with Practice 3 at 8:40 and qualifying at from 12:50 (GMT +11)!

