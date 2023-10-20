RST – Airbag Armour Shirt

Search
By Frank Duggan

Rst- Airbag Armour ShirtRST’s Airbag Armour Shirt is fitted with Level 2 armour in the chest, shoulder and elbow areas with the additional protection of the integrated In&Motion airbag system.

Lightweight and breathable with a non-slip silicone hem detail for comfort and grip.

Safety

  • CE Certification Rating: C
  • Back Armour: In Motion Ce Back Protector Level 1
  • Elbow Armour: Level 2 Elbow
  • Shoulder Armour: Level 2 Shoulder

Material

  • Main Outer Material: Polyester Elastane
  • Product Lining: Body Lined 3d Mesh

Key Features

  • Detail: Inmotion BrandingSilicone Hem Grip
  • Other: Armoured UndergarmentMoisture Wicking

