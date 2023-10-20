RST – Airbag Armour Shirt

RST’s Airbag Armour Shirt is fitted with Level 2 armour in the chest, shoulder and elbow areas with the additional protection of the integrated In&Motion airbag system.
Lightweight and breathable with a non-slip silicone hem detail for comfort and grip.
Safety
- CE Certification Rating: C
- Back Armour: In Motion Ce Back Protector Level 1
- Elbow Armour: Level 2 Elbow
- Shoulder Armour: Level 2 Shoulder
Material
- Main Outer Material: Polyester Elastane
- Product Lining: Body Lined 3d Mesh
Key Features
- Detail: Inmotion Branding, Silicone Hem Grip
- Other: Armoured Undergarment, Moisture Wicking
