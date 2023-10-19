2024 Honda SH125i

The SH125i is of Europe’s most popular scooters for many reasons: its rich specification includes a four-valve eSP+ engine with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and Idling Stop, sleek signature SH style with flat floor design, LCD dash, full LED lighting, 28L storage space, USB Type-C socket and Smart Key operation.

For 24YM the new SH125i Vetro headlines the broad line-up, which also includes a new colour and five new colour combinations to maintain its premium desirability.

Introduction

Part of the million plus selling SH family whose founding member, the SH50, went on sale in 1984, the four-stroke Honda SH125i first hit the market in Europe in 2001. Ever since, it has quietly and consistently gone about its mission to provide stylish, fun and fuss-free transport – becoming one of the continent’s favourites along the way.

That first machine laid down the blueprint for success: a frugal-natured but lively engine tied to nimble, sure-footed handling underpinned by the stability that large diameter 16-inch wheels deliver – all wrapped in elegant, premium styling.

Fuel injected with PGM-FI in 05YM, over the last 19 years the SH125i has come to represent the ultimate in urban transport with the perfect balance of style, reliability, economy and downright usability.

And of course, its story is one of constant, careful evolution reflecting the developing needs and expectations of owners, and Honda’s desire to keep on giving them an even better version of their SH. In 13YM it gained Honda’s eSP (enhanced Smart Power) low friction engine and Idling Stop, boosting both power delivery and fuel economy. And in 17YM the look was refreshed with more chiselled design lines, and LED front/rear lights and Honda Smart Key added.

In 20YM the SH125i – manufactured at Honda’s Atessa factory in Italy – was, effectively, a brand-new scooter. Standing squarely on the shoulders of its forbears it instantly became faster, even more stylish, comfortable, convenient to use and as cost-effective as ever to own and run.

24YM sees the arrival of a new colour, five new colour combinations and a very special celebration of Honda Italia Industriale that adds extra desirability to one of Europe’s favourites two wheelers.

Model Overview

The SH125i is built for life and features plenty of ever-useful storage space plus a USB socket. The rear suspension geometry is optimised for comfort, 16-inch wheels roll smoothly, while stylishly simple bodywork and front signature define and reinforce the SH125i’s presence. Full LED lighting and crisp LCD dash are premium finishing touches.

The EURO5+ compliant four-valve eSP+ engine produces 9.6kW @ 8,250rpm power, 12Nm torque, returns 45.7km/l (WMTC mode) and features Idling Stop technology. HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) to manage rear wheel traction is also a bonus for an owner’s peace of mind.

Five configurations are on offer:

Standard SH125i without accessories

SH125i with Smart top box

SH125i with Smart top box, knuckle guards and windscreen

SH125i with standard top box

SH125i with standard top box, knuckle guards and windscreen.

For 24YM SH125i will be available in the following colour options:

Pearl Falcon Gray with NEW blacked out wheels and details

Matt Pearl Cool White with NEW blacked out wheels and details

Matt Pearl Pacific Blue with NEW blacked out wheels and details

Pearl Nightstar Black with NEW blacked out wheels and details

Two sportier colour schemes are also available with additional black detailing around the controls and front and lower fairings. Red stitching on the seat and bold new graphic, add further contemporary appeal:

**NEW** Matt Pearl Cool White – with red SH logo on side fairing and large white Honda logo on a black lower fairing

Matt Coal Black Metallic – with red SH logo on side fairing and a NEW large red Honda logo on the lower fairing

The new 24YM SH125i Vetro is available in the following colour option:

Vetro Green with Shadow Black lower fairing – with silver SH logo on the side fairing and a large white Honda logo on the lower fairing

Key Features

3.1 Styling & Equipment

Stylish, SH signature flat-floored design

28L total under seat storage capacity, with USB socket

All lighting LED with LCD instrument dash

New range-headlining SH125i Vetro

Smooth and solid describe the sleek, unified body style, with the tension between the two reinforcing a premium presence. And the SH125i’s ‘face’ sets it apart – the fairing-mounted headlight (almost an LED ‘H’) features a central main beam splitting dual dip beams, while position lights reside above on the handlebar nacelle.

The elegant looks are matched to effortless practicality. The overall compactness, flat floor and upright riding position (essential for ease-of-use and visibility in busy town traffic) are conspicuous hallmarks of the SH look. Less obvious is the 28L of underseat storage, capable of holding a full-face helmet. A USB charging point is also included.

The flat seat provides plenty of support and room to move around and its carefully contoured shape, plus slim floor width, makes reaching the ground easy. As many journeys around town involve a pillion there’s plenty of room for two; retractable aluminium pillion footplates tuck away when not in use and provide a stable platform – especially under braking – when needed for the passenger.

The rear light is LED with a chrome surround, matching the front, and the LCD dash presents all warning lights – including Smart Key, HSTC/ABS and Idling Stop operation – neatly around a central digital speedo/odometer display. All operations on the dash are carried out via A/B buttons on the left handlebar.

The SH125i Smart Key resides in the rider’s pocket and does away with the need to constantly insert and withdraw a key for ignition, fuel cap and seat. It has two switches: the smart function on/off and ‘answer back’, which flickers the indicators for identification from a distance.

With the Smart Key present one push of the machine-mounted main switch powers it up and makes it possible to turn, giving the rider control of the ignition and steering lock, and, via two rocker switches, the fuel cap and seat. It also illuminates when pushed – or from the answer back function of the Smart Key – with a blue light.

For 24YM the SH125i Vetro (meaning ‘glass’ in Italian) is a celebration of the craftmanship and technical skills of the team at Honda Italia Industriale’s factory in Atessa on Italy’s Adriatic coast, and a model unique in the marketplace.

Production of the Vetro’s distinctive semi-transparent unpainted green fairing panels produces 9.5% less CO 2 emissions over a year of production compared to those of the ‘standard’ colouring schemes – a new way of reducing environmental impact.

The SH125i Vetro also features a black front mudguard and black lower fairing with a bold white Honda logo. A silver SH logo also appears on the upper fairing.

3.2 Engine

Four-valve eSP+ engine produces 9.6kW peak power and 12Nm torque

First Honda engine to meet stronger EURO5+ emissions regulations

Also employs Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)

Idling Stop and low-friction technologies

The SH125i’s lively 125cc liquid-cooled four-valve enhanced Smart Power+ (eSP+) engine produces peak power of 9.6kW @ 8,250rpm with 12Nm torque delivered at 6,500rpm, and is the first Honda engine to meeting the stronger EURO5+ emissions regulations.

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) is technology to boost rider confidence in wet conditions and works in the background to deftly manage rear wheel traction. An indicator flashes on the dash when HSTC is actively reducing wheelspin and the system can also be turned off completely.

Bore is set at 53.5mm with stroke of 55.5mm; compression ratio is 11.5:1. The compact engine is a masterpiece of mass centralisation. The radiator, rather than being mounted at the front of the machine is built into the engine itself for a simple, light layout. Its highly efficient core allows for the use of an ultra-compact, light cooling fan.

Low-friction technologies are employed internally; the cylinder sleeve uses minute splines on its outer surface to keep oil consumption low and improve cooling and the cylinder is offset to keep frictional losses to a minimum. Rolling resistance within the transmission is kept in check by the use of three main bearings, all designed to deal with the loads they each individually receive. The result of all these measures is an outstanding fuel economy (without Idling Stop activated) of 45.7km/l (WMTC mode).

Another key fuel-saving technology incorporated into the SH125i is Idling Stop. It’s operated via a switch on the right handlebar and, when enabled, automatically stops the engine running after three seconds at idle and re-starts it instantly when the throttle grip is twisted.

It is seamless in use, thanks to a swing-back system that returns the crank to its position before air intake, and a decompression mechanism that negates cranking resistance due to compression. The ACG starter also generates electricity, doing away with a conventional system’s motor and gears.

3.3 Chassis

High-tensile tubular steel underbone frame

Optimised rear suspension geometry ride comfort

16-inch front and rear wheels deliver sure-footed confidence

The high-tensile tubular steel underbone frame sites the 7L fuel tank under the floor beneath the rider’s feet, which frees up 10L additional space. Wheelbase is set at 1,350mm with rake and trail of 26°/85.2mm and turning radius of 2.05m. Seat height is 799mm with wet weight of 133.9kg.

For ride comfort the engine hanger link angle and rear suspension angle are optimised to reduce rotational load toward the engine link, making for supple bump absorption and control.

Lightweight 16-inch aluminium die-cast wheels have always been key to the SH125i’s sure-footed handling ability and stability on a variety of road surfaces and mount Michelin City Grip tubeless tyres sized 100/80-16 front and 120/80-16 rear.

The rear shocks feature 5-step preload adjustment with 83mm axle travel. The 33mm telescopic front forks, with 89mm of travel, ensure excellent road holding and are tuned to give a compliant, yet controlled ride. ABS is fitted as standard; both front and rear discs have a 240mm diameter; the front caliper is a two-piston design, the rear a single.

Accessories

A range of genuine Honda accessories are available for the SH125i including:

Colour-matched 35-litre Top box & rear carrier kit, available with both Smart technology and manual with Honda One-Key system

A clear tall Windscreen adds weather protection to the rider.

The Knuckle guards deflect cold wind away from the rider’s hands.

Outdoor Cover

Top box inner bag with the Honda wing logo and adjustable shoulder belt and carrying handles.

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SOHC Engine Displacement (cm³) 125 cc No. of Valves per Cylinder 4 Bore ´ Stroke (mm) 53.5 x 55.5 Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Max. Power Output 9.6kW/8,250rpm Max. Torque 12Nm/6,500rpm Oil Capacity 1L Noise Level (dB) Lwot – 75.1 Lurban – 73.8 FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 7L Fuel Consumption 45.7km/litre ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery Capacity 12V7Ah ACG Output 570w/5,000rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Automatic; centrifugal Transmission Type CVT Final Drive V-Belt FRAME Type Tubular steel underbone CHASSIS Dimensions (LxWxH) 2,090mm x 730mm x 1,130mm Wheelbase 1,350mm Caster Angle 26° Trail 85.2mm Seat Height 799mm Ground Clearance 145mm Kerb Weight 133.9kg Turning radius 2.05m SUSPENSION Type Front Telescopic 33mm Type Rear Dual-damper unit swing arm WHEELS Rim Size Front 16M/C x MT2.50 Rim Size Rear 16M/C x MT2.75 Tyres Front 100/80-16 inch Tyres Rear 120/80-16 inch BRAKES ABS System Type 2 channel INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments Honda Smart Key, USB charger Headlight LED Taillight LED

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice

** Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.