2024 Honda SH350i

Honda’s range-topping SH powers into 24YM: specification includes Smart Key operation, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), LED lighting, LCD instrument panel and underseat USB Type-C socket.

Two brand-new colours and four new colour combinations for 24YM maintain its high desirability factor as the head of Honda’s SH family.

Introduction

Look around Europe’s capital cities and two letters will be constantly, obviously, on the move around you: SH. Over a million SH scooters have been sold in Europe over the last 38 years, earning the SH tag the status of a brand-within-a-brand, underpinned by Honda’s famed build quality and reliability.

The SH300i, with its compact, flat-floored step-through design and 16-inch front and rear wheels carried all of the SH signature touches and packed something extra – a powerful engine delivering maximum response for both city and highway use.

It became the first Honda to gain EURO4 compliance back in 15YM; at the same time its engine got a boost in torque output and fuel efficiency. Its look, too, was made more muscular while the chassis received revisions to expand storage space and maintain its razor-sharp handling.

In 19YM it gained Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and Smart Key operation, and, in 21YM, the story continued: the SH350i grew cubic capacity, thus power and torque, and received an elegant re-style further cementing its position as the perfect all-round urban scooter.

With a family that also includes the ever-popular SH125i and the SH150i, for 24YM, the range-topping SH350i loses none of its strong desirability, with two sharp new colours and four new colour combinations enhancing the line-up.

Model Overview

The SH350i’s eSP+ engine makes peak power of 21.5Kw and is strong all the way through the rev-range, delivering the fast acceleration for which it is justifiably famous.

Sleek styling highlights the SH formula of compact, usable practicality – easy to both ride and park. It also wraps a lightweight mainframe; 16-inch wheels roll smoothly. A USB Type-C socket can be found under the seat, and the dash is LCD.

For 24YM the SH350i will be available in the following colour options

**NEW** Zefiro Blue Metallic

**NEW** Matt Techno Silver Metallic

Matt Coal Black Metallic with NEW black wheels and details

Matt Ruthenium Silver Metallic with NEW black wheels and details

Pearl Cool White with NEW black wheels and details

Black with NEW black wheels and details

Key Features

3.1 Styling & Equipment

Sophisticated SH style includes signature flat floor

USB Type-C socket under the seat

Smart Key operation, LCD instrumentation

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) function warns other road users of sudden braking

The SH350i is a scooter that instantly defines its presence on the road, marking out its premium SH lineage. Its ‘face’ sets it apart – the LED headlight features a central main beam splitting dual dip beams, while position lights reside above on the handlebar nacelle to create a sleek, contemporary frontal signature. The LED taillight and indicators sit neatly at the rear, between an aluminium passenger grab rail.

Of course, as an SH, function is as important as form. The riding position supports a wide range of rider sizes and delivers a relaxed, upright stance and great all-round vision. Total machine length is 2160mm, with width of 742mm and height of 1161mm. Minimum ground clearance is 131mm.

There’s room for a full-face helmet under the seat, and the seat height itself an easy-to-manage 805mm (just 5mm more than the SH125/150). There’s also a USB Type-C socket for easy charging of a mobile device. The standard SH flat floor (435mm wide) makes loads easy to carry as well as aiding the rider step on and off. A foldable utility hook on the front panel adds convenience.

An attractive LCD dash presents all warning lights – including HSTC and ABS operation – neatly around a central digital speedo/odometer display. All operations on the dash are carried out via A/B buttons on the left handlebar.

The front and rear indicators have an auto-cancelling Emergency Stop Signal feature. Once the ABS recognises hard braking is in process, the hazard lights flash to warn other road users.

Adding to the convenience of a busy life on the move is the Smart Key which – as well as controlling the main ignition switch knob and compartment locking – can also manage the optional 35L top box. With the Smart Key in the rider’s pocket the box is unlocked, and automatically locks when the rider walks away. It can also be locked from the key.

3.2 Engine

330cc engine produces 21.5Kw peak power with 32Nm torque

eSP+ technology ensures fuel economy of 30km/l (WMTC mode)

The SH350i’s enhanced Smart Power+ (eSP+) engine achieves both high environmental performance and strong output characteristics through comprehensive adoption of technologies for friction reduction.

Liquid-cooled, the fuel-injected SOHC four-valve unit produces peak power of 21.5kW @ 7,500rpm, with maximum torque of 32Nm @ 5,250rpm. From a standing start, the SH350i will hit 200m in 10.2s.

Bore is 77mm with 70.7mm stroke; compression ratio is set at 10.5:1. Roller-type rocker arm, plain journal crank bearings and sealed crankcases deliver long-term reliability together with strong performance. To enhance piston cooling, an oil jet, as used on the CRF450R, sprays oil right to the back of the piston, advancing ignition timing and improving combustion performance. Oil capacity is 1.85 litres.

Air is supplied via a 5.5 litre airbox. A 36mm throttle body feeds 28mm inlet valves with maximum efficiency. The intake port also draws air efficiently, utilising a ‘tumble’ flow within the cylinder for consistent fuel combustion. Exhaust gases are expelled via a straight exhaust port.

To reduce exhaust gas resistance, the muffler uses of two distinct chambers. The pipe connecting the expansion chamber – as well as the size and location of the catalyser – are optimised to improve gas flow and purification.

Internal friction is reduced through a 5mm offset cylinder, a hydraulic cam chain adjuster and a scavenger pump. Used on high performance machines, the pump lowers the internal pressure within the engine, reduces oil agitation and decreases pumping losses and internal rotational friction. A balancer shaft further reduces vibration and contributes to a smooth enjoyable ride.

An automatic centrifugal clutch works a V-Matic transmission (with ratios set for fast low speed reaction and smart acceleration) and belt final drive.

The engine is equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The system detects any difference between the front and rear wheel speeds, calculates the slip ratio and then controls engine torque via the fuel injection to regain rear wheel traction. HSTC can be switched ON-OFF via a switch on the left handlebar. A ‘T’ indicator in the digital display flickers when the system is working to manage grip.

Fuel economy is a frugal 30km/l (WMTC mode); the 9.1L tank capacity gives a potential 270km+ range.

3.3 Chassis

Lightweight steel underbone frame

35mm telescopic forks and twin rear shock absorbers

Stability from 16-inch front and rear wheels

The well-proven chassis is designed to deliver agility and composure in all riding situations. For the 2021 redesign, revised pipe diameters, wall thicknesses, and materials of underbone frame’s component parts improved high speed stability and comfort, while actually saving 1kg in weight of the frame.

Supple bump absorption is provided by 35mm telescopic forks, twin rear shock absorbers, cast aluminium swingarm and an Oleo link system mounted underneath the engine to assist handling feel and bump absorption.

Rake and trail are set at 27°5’/99mm with wheelbase of 1452mm and the handlebars feature a 45° turn radius from centre. Kerb weight is 174kg.

Tyres are sized 110/70-16 front and 130/70-16 rear; two-channel ABS operates 256mm single disc brakes up front and a 256mm single disc at the rear.

Accessories

A range of Genuine Honda Accessories are available for the SH350i. The main accessories have been combined to form a practical pack for convenience.

The colour matched City Pack is intended to enhance the practicality and comfort of the SH350i, without losing any style cues. The pack includes:

The 35L Smart Top Box

A clear tall Windscreen that adds weather protection to the rider

A Clear Knuckle-guards set which deflect cold wind away from the rider’s hands

Heated Grips with different heat levels

All accessories are available individually and also include:

Outdoor cover

Top box inner bag with the Honda wing logo and adjustable shoulder belt and carrying handles

U-Lock for increased security and peace of mind

A 35L Top Box with manual opening and Honda One-key system is also available.

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled 4-stroke SOHC single Engine Displacement (cm³) 330cc No. of Valves per Cylinder 4 Bore ´ Stroke (mm) 77 x 70.7mm Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Max. Power Output 21.5kW @ 7,500rpm Max. Torque 32Nm @ 5,250rpm Oil Capacity 1.85L Noise Level (dB) Lurban 73.6, Lwot 79.3 FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 9.1L CO2 Emissions WMTC 77.8 g/km Fuel Consumption 30km/litre ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery Capacity 12V-11.6AH DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Automatic; centrifugal Transmission Type V-Matic Final Drive V-Belt FRAME Type Tubular steel underbone CHASSIS Dimensions (LxWxH) 2,160 x 742 x 1,161mm Wheelbase 1,452 mm Caster Angle 27.5° Trail 99mm Seat Height 805mm Ground Clearance 157.8mm Kerb Weight 174kg Turning radius 2.2m SUSPENSION Type Front 35mm telescopic fork Type Rear Dual-damper unit swingarm WHEELS Rim Size Front 16 x MT2.75 U-section 6-spoke cast aluminium Rim Size Rear 16 x MT2.75 U-section 6-spoke cast aluminium Tyres Front 110/70-16 Tyres Rear 130/70-16 BRAKES ABS System Type 2 channel Front 256mm single disc with two piston caliper Rear 256mm single disc with single piston caliper INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments LCD with speedometer, fuel gauge and temperature gauge, pointer-type, clock, two trip meters, fuel consumption gauge, Honda SMART Key indicator. Headlight LED Taillight LED

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

*Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.