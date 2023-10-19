Search
Manuel Gonzalez Completes Qjmotor Gresini Moto2's Line-up

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Manuel Gonzalez Completes Qjmotor Gresini Moto2’s Line-upIt is the rider number #18 the last piece of the puzzle for Team QJMOTOR GRESINI MOTO2, who for 2024 decided to gamble on a completely new and 100% Spanish speaking line up. The new arrival is none other than Manuel Gonzalez, a talented rider with a history in the WorldSSP class (and had won the WorldSSP300 back in 2019) and that in less than two seasons was able to show great speed also in Moto2 – as he finished very close to the podium positions on several occasions already.

Gonzalez now hopes to make another step forward aboard the light-blue-liveried Kalex machine ran by Gresini Racing, in order to compete for top positions in the intermediate class. With Gonzalez and Arenas as standard bearers, Team QJMOTOR GRESINI Moto2 aims at returning to the status of reference team in the category in 2024.

MANUEL GONZALEZ #18
“I can’t wait for the next season to begin! After two years with the same team, it will be a big change for me, a new experience. We will try to find a good feeling as soon as possible: it will be crucial to be competitive from the first round, that is my main goal. I will give my all and bring home the best possible result”.

NADIA PADOVANI GRESINI & LUCA GRESINI
“For the 2024 season we wanted a strong line-up, to bring the QJMOTOR GRESINI Moto2 back towards the top: this is why we decided to pair an experienced rider like Arenas, with a young athlete who is eager to grow, and that’s exactly what we chose Manuel Gonzalez, another Spaniard, which was born in 2002. He has already shown his potential in Moto2 and we are sure that in Gresini he will find the right environment to best exploit it.”

