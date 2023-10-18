Celebrating An Icon: The Thruxton Final Edition

Celebrated as the ultimate café racer since 1964, the Triumph Thruxton will finish its final production run in 2024. In a fitting farewell to this award-winning motorcycle, Triumph has unveiled the Thruxton Final Edition, an exclusive and striking motorcycle with incredible specification, performance, capability and timeless style.

Based on the Thruxton RS, with its sublime performance, agile handling and premium specification, this special edition is the result of generations of Thruxton development, culminating in this beautiful, and highly collectible, limited-edition motorcycle. Beautifully finished in an exclusive Competition Green paint scheme, with hand-painted gold lining and signed by the artist, the Thruxton Final Edition blends the style and traditional elegance of the RS, paying homage to the Thruxton’s rich racing heritage.

Set to become a desirable collectors’ item, each Thruxton Final Edition will come with a certificate of authenticity featuring the bike’s unique VIN number. Each of these special documents is signed by members of the Thruxton 1200 design team and Triumph’s CEO, Nick Bloor. A unique Final Edition engine badge will also be supplied with each motorcycle, with a gold-finished surround and ‘Final Edition’ graphic infill, this beautiful badge is sure to make a great display piece.

This is an exciting and exclusive opportunity for Triumph Thruxton enthusiasts to stake their claim to a rare piece of Triumph history and to own the ultimate Thruxton at the zenith of its development.

Built to the same category-defining specification as the Thruxton RS, here are just some of the Final Edition’s highlights:

High Power (HP) 1200cc Bonneville engine — the most powerful version of the classic British parallel twin. Euro 5 compliant, and producing 105PS with 112Nm of torque, the responsive low-inertia engine with high compression pistons, revised ports and cam profile delivers thrilling performance — and that trademark Thruxton exhaust note

Race-bred, fully adjustable Showa USD ‘Big Piston’ forks and twin Öhlins piggy-back rear suspension units contribute to the Thruxton Final Edition’s incredible café racer handling, delivering best-in-class agility, control and rider feedback

Lightweight 17” aluminium 32-spoke wheels fitted with Metzeler Racetec RR tyres deliver sure-footed stability and incredible grip

Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers provide race levels of braking performance with the added confidence and safety of ABS for the road

Three riding modes: Road, Rain and Sport offer on-the-fly adjustments to throttle map and traction control settings

Twin clock instrument set-up provides at-a-glance information including riding mode setting, gear position indicator, fuel level and odometer

LED lighting, including a distinctive DRL with branded bulb cap headlight and a compact taillight. (Position light rather than DRL in US, CN, JP)

Convenient USB charging port ideal for sat-nav, phone and other devices

Features exclusive to the Final Edition include:

Competition Green metallic paint scheme

Contrasting black side panels and mudguards

Hand-painted gold lining on fuel tank and seat cowl with concealed artist’s initials

Heritage Triumph logo in gold on the tank

Thruxton Final Edition branding

Final Edition engine badge

Certificate of authenticity

PEAK PERFORMANCE

The ultimate café racer, the Thruxton Final Edition features the most powerful 1200cc Bonneville engine in Triumph’s modern classic range.

Tuned specifically for the Thruxton, the parallel twin produces 105PS @ 7,500rpm with increased power both low down in the rev range for exhilarating acceleration, throughout the mid-range and all the way to the top end. Torque is just as impressive, with 112Nm delivered earlier in the rev range than other Bonneville-powered machines at 4,250rpm. Peak performance that befits the marking of the final run of this iconic motorcycle and makes the Final Edition truly special.

MODERN, AGILE AND INTUITIVE HANDLING

The Thruxton is well regarded by owners and the press alike for its intuitive, dynamic and performance-focused road handling. From the race-inspired riding position with its clip-on bars, every component is carefully selected and then fine-tuned to bring out the very best of the Thruxton Final Edition’s sports-focused chassis.

Premium high-specification Showa ’Big Piston’ forks paired with twin Öhlins piggyback rear suspension units provide full adjustability giving the perfect balance of comfort and superb road handling. Best-in-class Brembo M50 radial brake calipers matched to floating 310mm Brembo discs deliver massive stopping power with intuitive lever feel and the reassurance of ABS.

Lightweight tubeless 32-spoke 17” wheels further aid the Thruxton’s agility while the connection to the road is assured and confidence-inspiring thanks to the fitment of Metzeler Racetec RR tyres — providing racetrack levels of grip and superb rider feedback.



ICONIC CAFÉ RACER STYLING

The Thruxton’s inimitable café racer styling, with its contemporary blacked-out style that includes black powder-coated engine covers, cam cover finishes and premium anodised black wheel rims — with attention to detail that runs right the way through to the Öhlins rear suspension unit springs — has been taken to the next level for the Final Edition.

The Competition Green paint scheme celebrates the Thruxton’s British racing heritage with the classic Triumph logo and matching, hand-painted, gold-line detailing on the sculpted fuel tank and seat cowl. This stunning deep green is set against the lustrous black sheen of the side panels and mudguards, the former finished with an exclusive Thruxton Final Edition logo.

All the Thruxton’s trademark details remain — from the single bullet seat and Monza style fuel filler cap to the brushed stainless steel tank strap, clear anodised aluminium swingarm, sports foot pegs and clip-on handlebars. The result is a striking special edition motorcycle that epitomises the spirit and soul of a legend.

SPECIAL FINAL EDITION COLOUR-MATCHED ACCESSORY COCKPIT FAIRING

There are over 80 genuine Triumph Thruxton accessories, including a ‘pillion set-up’ with seat, footrests and passenger grab rail, and a whole plethora of options to add style, protection, comfort and security.

Bespoke to the Final Edition, a dedicated accessory cockpit fairing is also available, colour matched to blend perfectly with the limited-edition Competition Green paint scheme. As beautiful as it is practical, this stunning fairing brings an alternative aesthetic to the striking Thruxton Final Edition.

OWNING A TRIUMPH LEGEND

Triumph Motorcycles’ Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said: “The Thruxton has a special place in the hearts of many motorcyclists, and we are all immensely proud of this Final Edition, which captures the essence of the British café racer scene. The Thruxton will bow out of production at the very pinnacle of its development with a special edition that secures its place in the history books of Triumph Motorcycles.”

The Thruxton Final Edition is priced at £15,095 OTR. Orders can be placed now at Triumph dealers, with bikes arriving in dealers from Spring 2024.

A TIMELINE OF THE ULTIMATE CAFÉ RACER

The winning Sixties

While its Bonneville roots can be traced back to the Fifties, the Thruxton was born as a limited-edition racer in 1964. An instant success in endurance races, the exclusive Thruxton aptly earning its biggest accolade by claiming all three podium places at the 1969 Thruxton 500-mile race. With success at the Isle of Man TT following shortly after, the Thruxton became the first production motorcycle to lap the Mountain Course at over 100mph. The Thruxton’s uncompromised racing style, handling and performance was a must for those protagonists of the traffic light Grand Prix, the world over.

The thoroughly modern Thruxton

In 2016 the first 1200cc Thruxton, the R, hit the showrooms, creating a new performance benchmark in this fast-growing category. Three years on, the Thruxton RS took the genre into new territories. Increased power, improved handling and a specification like no other ensured the 2019 Thruxton RS had peerless performance and the looks to match.

The final evolution

The absolute pinnacle of Thruxton development, celebrated with the exclusive and exquisite Final Edition. Hand-painted perfection, and available for just one last production run.

SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

Thruxton Final Edition Type Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Capacity 1200 cc Bore 97.6 mm Stroke 80 mm Compression 12.1:1 Maximum power 105 PS / 103 bhp

(77 kW) @ 7,500 rpm Maximum torque 112 Nm (82.6 ft lb) @ 4,250 rpm Fuel system Ride by wire, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin brushed silencers Final drive O-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate assist clutch Gearbox 6-speed

CHASSIS

Thruxton Final Edition Frame Tubular steel, with steel cradles Swingarm Twin-sided, aluminium fabrication, clear anodised Front wheel Tubeless 32-spoke 17 x 3.5 in, aluminium rims Rear wheel Tubeless 32-spoke 17 x 5 in, aluminium rims Front tyre 120/70 ZR17 Rear tyre 160/60 ZR17 Front suspension Showa 43 mm USD big piston forks, fully adjustable 120 mm travel Rear suspension Fully adjustable Öhlins twin shocks with piggyback reservoir,

120 mm rear wheel travel Front brakes Twin 310 mm Brembo floating discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, ABS Rear brakes Single 220 mm disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, ABS Instruments LCD multi-functional instrument pack with analogue speedometer, analogue tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, range to empty indication, service indicator, clock, trip computer, scroll and mode buttons on handlebars, heated grip ready, fuel consumption display, traction control status and riding mode display.

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Thruxton Final Edition Width (handlebars) 745 mm Height without mirrors 1,030 mm Seat height 810 mm Wheelbase 1,415 mm Rake 22.8° Trail 92 mm Dry weight 197 kg Fuel tank capacity 14.5 litres

SERVICE