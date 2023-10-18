FORMER WORLD CHAMP TATUM IS SPECIAL GUEST AT CLASSIC DIRT BIKE SHOW

Speedway and dirt bike racing legend Kelvin Tatum will be set to entertain the crowds with tales of his racing exploits, and much more, at February’s Classic Dirt Bike Show.

Tatum, multiple British and world champion and now an accomplished TV presenter and commentator, is widely recognised as one of the most charismatic figures in the realm of motorsports, and he will be available all weekend at Telford’s Classic Dirt Bike Show, sponsored by Hagon Shocks, as he meets fans and immerses himself in the rich history of dirt bike racing at the event.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Kelvin as our special guest at the Classic Dirt Bike Show,” said event manager Nick Mowbray.

“Kelvin’s remarkable career achievements, his deep-seated passion for the sport, and his engaging personality make him the perfect addition to our event. Undoubtedly, his presence will elevate the overall experience for anyone going to the show.”

Surrey-born Tatum accomplished extraordinary success throughout a racing career that saw him turn out for teams from Poole to Peterborough to Poland, plus many others inbetween. He clinched multiple British Speedway Championship titles three times was crowned world longtrack champ.

His contributions to the world of dirt bike racing are celebrated by fans and fellow racers alike.

Visitors to the February 10-11 event at Telford can eagerly anticipate hearing first-hand anecdotes from his career and gaining valuable insights into the world of professional racing.

In addition to Tatum’s participation, the Classic Dirt Bike Show will boast an impressive range of vintage motocross and dirt bike machines, a lively trade area, live discussions and more. Hagon Shocks, a prominent name in motorcycle suspension technology, takes pride in being the headline sponsor of the event, contributing to its success and expansion.

The 2024 Classic Dirt Bike Show sponsored by Hagon Shocks will be hosted at the Telford International Centre in Telford on February 10-11. Tickets and additional information can be found on the event’s official website,www.classicdirtbikeshow.co.uk