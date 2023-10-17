Search
Husqvarna Motorcycles Unveils 2024 Norden 901

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

The exceptional travel machine ventures further with new colour scheme and technical updates.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to reveal the new Norden 901, which sports a new grey and yellow colourway and offers improved performance and safety thanks to multiple technical enhancements for 2024. An incredibly popular machine since its introduction in 2021, the Norden 901 ensures all adventure enthusiasts can explore the world their way.

The machine of choice for many adventure riders, the Norden 901 retains the same proven, torque-rich 889 cc parallel twin engine for 2024. Together with its light steel trellis frame, WP APEX suspension and multiple ride modes, the Norden 901 continues to offer outstanding comfort, particularly on longer rides and while navigating rugged and challenging landscapes.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ lean-angle sensitive Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) now offers ten different levels of rear wheel slip, which can be selected when the optional Explorer Mode is engaged. With settings to suit all riding abilities, those with more experience can enjoy drifting through turns while riders new to travel machines will benefit from confidence inspiring traction when negotiating technical corners and unpredictable terrain.Husqvarna Motorcycles Unveils 2024 Norden 901

Further new features found on the Norden 901 2024 are a new USB port, hazard warning lights, which can be quickly switched on in the event of an emergency, and the new exhaust system that meets EURO 5+ regulations.

Underlining the premium build quality of the Norden 901, the components used on this versatile machine are all chosen for their performance and durability. The Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, Bosch Cornering ABS, a Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) and multiple ride modes combine to create the ultimate riding experience.Husqvarna Motorcycles Unveils 2024 Norden 901

Technical highlights:
  • New grey and yellow graphics create a distinctive appearance
  • Revised Cornering sensitive Traction Control allows for 10 levels of adjustable rear wheel slip with optional Explorer Mode engaged
  • New exhaust system for EURO 5+ compliance
  • New USB port on the side of the TFT Display
  • New Hazard Warning system
  • Bosch Cornering ABS
  • Chromium-molybdenum steel frame with engine as stressed member
  • 889 cc parallel-twin engine with 105 hp peak power and 100 Nm of torque
  • Adjustable WP APEX suspension provides exceptional comfort both on and offroad
  • Four selectable ride modes (Street, Rain, Offroad, optional Explorer)
  • Ride-by-wire throttle with adjustable response (in Explorer mode)
  • Standard Easy Shift function (up and down Quickshifter)
  • PASC Slipper clutch
  • Tubeless spoked wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres for balanced performance on and offroad
  • Large capacity, 19-litre fuel tank provides an extended range of up to 400 km
  • Optional Connectivity Unit provides Turn by Turn+ navigation, telephone calls in/out and music selection from the rider’s smartphone
The Husqvarna Motorcycles Functional Apparel Collection comprises quality riding gear designed specifically for global adventures. Complementing the unique design of the Norden 901, each piece of apparel has been developed to keep riders warm, dry and comfortable in all weathers and seasons. Allowing riders to personalise their Norden 901, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Technical Accessories features multiple luggage solutions and quality components that further enhance this exceptional travel machine.
Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Norden 901 2024 is available to order now from authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers, with the first units due to land in February 2024. For more information on the Husqvarna Motorcycles Norden 901 2024, click HERE.

For more Husqvarna Motorcycles news check out our dedicated page Husqvarna Motorcycles News

or head to the official Husqvarna Motorcycles website husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-gb.html

