Advantage Masia on the road to the Island

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Advantage Masia on the road to the Island

Advantage Masia On The Road To The IslandAs he crossed the line at Mandalika, Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) probably thought it had been quite a tough day at the office. But in reality, the Championship leader only increased his advantage as Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) had crashed on the Warm Up lap and didn’t recover to points, and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) had not one, but two Long Lap penalties – one of which sent him down the order by way of a time penalty after the flag. All said and done, Masia started the weekend a handful of points clear and is now 16 points ahead of Holgado – and that’s a whole podium’s worth.

Last year at Phillip Island, Sasaki was just off the podium and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) second as the two escaped in a smaller leading group, which could be good news for them on our return. The veterans will also be hoping that first time winner in Indonesia Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), and podium finishers David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) and David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), feel the pinch of less experience back on the Island… but will they? Tune in this weekend for more Moto3™ at 11:00 (GMT +11) to find out!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Husqvarna Motorcycles Unveils 2024 Norden 901

