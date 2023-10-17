“The Rolls-Royce” of the motorcycle world, heads to auction

The 1935 Brough Superior 11-50, having been owned by a single owner for 57 years, is set to sell for an estimated price of £60,000- £70,000 at H&H Classics’ auction on 15 November at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull.

George Brough, a racer, designer, and showman who crafted the 1935 Brough Superior 11-50, secured permission from the distinguished automobile manufacturer to describe his machines as ‘The Rolls-Royce of motorcycles’. He earned this distinction by assembling each machine twice, rigorously testing them, and personally certifying them. Later, in the mid-90s, the celebrated craftsman Robin James undertook its restoration.

This 1935 Brough Superior 11-50 motorcycle is a rare find, with only 47 produced that year. It has a unique history, having served with the Nottinghamshire Police Force and bearing the registration BAU 9 when dispatched from the Haydn Street factory in 1935. After its police duty, it made its way to the North Cumbrian fells, where it spent time sheep herding on a farm with its owner, Mr. Bird, before being bought by its current keeper in 1966 for the sum of £22 and 10 shillings.

Ian Cunningham, motorcycle specialist at H&H Classics, added: “This 1935 Brough Superior 11-50 stands out as exceptionally distinctive. The seller has cherished it for over half a century, using it on many events including the Alpine and Norwegian Rallies. The restoration work carried out by Robin James in the mid-1990s has preserved its authentic character while providing a great riding experience. Additionally, its historical connection with the Nottinghamshire Police Force adds to its unique appeal within the community.”

Interested buyers have the option to engage in the auction through in-person attendance at the National Motorcycle Museum, Solihull on 15 November or via remote means using online or telephone bidding.

Comprehensive guidance on how to participate, register, and access the full auction catalogue is available on the official H&H Classics website.

