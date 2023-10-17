Alpinestars – Superfaster shoes

Shoe-like comfort with boot-like protection, the Superfaster Tech Riding Shoes measure around 25 cm tall which offers the rider better overall coverage, and more importantly, incorporates more sophisticated protection, such as the integrated lower shin impact protector as well as the new, semi-rigid internal ankle brace system featuring malleolus impact protection and an Achilles extension protector.

Providing additional protection on the Superfaster’s upper portion are double-injected ankle discs, lateral TPR panels on the outer ankle, a reinforced TPU heel counter, and a TPR layered toe box with lateral toe slider reinforcement. The sole itself features the Alpinestars TPF transversal protection frame midsole which consists of various layers of protection to prevent the foot from bending or twisting in the wrong directions, while simultaneously including soft PU foam, an EVA heel cushion, as well as a removable and breathable OrthoLite® insole.

The Superfaster is guaranteed to provide all-day motorcycling protection with all-day walking and standing comfort.The rest of the Superfaster’s chassis is constructed with advanced microfiber and Rideknit® panels with seamless thermo-welded parts and held securely in place on the rider’s foot with a speed lace system and a long medial side zip opening. The overall design is also sculpted with an engineered flex point for freedom of movement with a pre-bent forward construction for riding comfort, and a low overall profile to allow the Superfaster to easily fit under any riding pant.

The Superfaster looks like an Alpinestars sport shoe in your denim, feels like your favorite sneaker when you walk because of the new sole. In addition, the Superfaster protects like a real boot with its tall height and full set of protection and offers a stylish look with the ultimate in protection and comfort.

Key Features

• Speed lace volume adjustment combined with long medial zip opening.

• TPR reinforcements and TPU heel counter.

• Highly protective and supportive riding shoe.

• OrthoLite® insole.

• Heel cushion pads.

• Engineered TPF plate for front flexibility.

• Integrated PU heel midsole.

• Exclusive new Alpinestars’ rubber sole.

• Walking roll and asymmetric heel shape for walking stability.

• Footrest heel shape and engineered grip.

• Internal ankle brace with malleolus impact protection and Achilles coverage extension.

• Medial anti-perforation panel with shift area reinforcement.

Protection

• External TPR additional reinforcement and TPF inner sole.

• Lower shin bone impact protection integrated in the tongue.

• According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply: CE EN13634:2017.

Construction

• Advanced microfiber and Rideknit® panels with seamless thermo-welded parts.

• Engineered flex point for freedom of movement with pre-bent forward construction for riding comfort.