New LS2 Flip-Front Helmet

Major update for LS2’s best-selling, dual-homologated flip-front helmet.

LS2’s best-selling flip-front helmet gets a complete makeover for 2023/2024, bringing serious specification and everyday-practicality with serious value for money.

Updates start with the Strobe II’s redesigned outer shell, which is now made from KPA (Kinetic Polymer Alloy), a blend of polycarbonate and space age thermoplastics specifically formulated by LS2. KPA Offers ultra-light weight and high penetration resistance, but with enough flexibility for energy dispersion. This special formula meets ECE 22.06 requirements and the whole helmet weighs just 1550 grams.

Unlike many modular helmets, the Strobe II is Dual Homologated, so is legal to use in both the open and closed positions. It transforms from a full to an open face in seconds, and the chin bar and visor move as one, for quick and easy operation.

The visor is scratch and UV-resistant, comes Pinlock-ready, and features an intuitive release mechanism, for fuss-free removal and refitting. Behind it is a handy drop-down sun visor, to bring instant relief from the sun’s glare.

Ventilation ports front and back, and internal channelling, provide a cooling flow of air when the temperature rises. The breathable and hypoallergenic comfort liner can be removed and washed. Neat touches like a Chin Curtain, to help reduce wind noise; the built-in breath guard; and the quick release Micrometric Metal Buckle fastener, add to the day-to-day usability.

Like all LS2 helmets, the Strobe II’s shell is designed with a ‘long-oval’ shape to follow the natural contour of the head. Combined with Laser-Cut Foam inserts, it gives a snug and reassuring fit. There are three outer shell sizes, for the closest fit in each of the seven sizes, and to keep weight to minimum.

The LS2 Strobe II is available in sizes XS to 3XL, in four solid colour options priced at just £99.99, and four graphic schemes costing only £119.99.

For detailed specifications and to find your nearest retailer, visit ls2helmets.com