Beat the cold with Oxford’s Advanced layering system

Good Layering is the difference between being comfortable some of the time and being comfortable all of the time!

Expedition Jacket & Pants

The Expedition jacket and pants are a must for motorcycle riding. Insulation is mapped to the body ensuring protection where it is most needed, whilst lightweight stretch panels provide an adaptive fit. A premium fur-fleece lining offers unparalleled comfort and warmth retention.

Jacket

£79.99

XS-XXL

LA214301

Pants

£69.99

XS-XXL

LA214301

Fleece Mid-Layer

A knitted shell provides wind mitigation, whilst the thermal fleece interior offers consistent body temperature. The garment has been constructed with motorcycle specific seaming to ensure a tailored fit that adapts to your movement.

Full-Zip Fleece

£49.99

XS-XXL

LA214201

Half-Zip Fleece

£39.99

XS-XXL

LA214501

Base Layer

The Advanced Base Layer is for all round use. Designed to draw sweat from the skin allowing it to evaporate quicker to keep you cool, dry and maintain a comfortable core temperature.

Top

£24.99

XS-XXL

LA214101

Pants

£19.99

XS-XXL

LA2194012

Balaclavas

Versatile and lightweight, the Advanced WINDPROOF and WARMDRYTM Balaclavas use an armed forced inspired construction allowing either full or partial face coverage. Highly windproof fabric features moisture wicking properties and a microfleece

facing for all day riding comfort.

Windproof

£29.99

CA230301

WarmdryTM

£29.99

CA230201

Storm Collar

Designed to combat the harshest of weather conditions, the Advanced Storm Collar utilised a stretch trilaminate fabric for a perfect waterproof and windproof seal between helmet and jacket. A microfleece backing adds next-to-skin comfort.

Storm Collar

£24.99

S-3XL

RM215101

Discover the full Advanced Layering system on oxfordriderwear.com