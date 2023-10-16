Beat the cold with Oxford’s Advanced layering system

Good Layering is the difference between being comfortable some of the time and being comfortable all of the time!
Expedition Jacket & Pants
The Expedition jacket and pants are a must for motorcycle riding. Insulation is mapped to the body ensuring protection where it is most needed, whilst lightweight stretch panels provide an adaptive fit. A premium fur-fleece lining offers unparalleled comfort and warmth retention.
Jacket
£79.99
XS-XXL
LA214301
Pants
£69.99
XS-XXL
LA214301
Fleece Mid-Layer
A knitted shell provides wind mitigation, whilst the thermal fleece interior offers consistent body temperature. The garment has been constructed with motorcycle specific seaming to ensure a tailored fit that adapts to your movement.
Full-Zip Fleece
£49.99
XS-XXL
LA214201
Half-Zip Fleece
£39.99
XS-XXL
LA214501
Base Layer
The Advanced Base Layer is for all round use. Designed to draw sweat from the skin allowing it to evaporate quicker to keep you cool, dry and maintain a comfortable core temperature.
Top
£24.99
XS-XXL
LA214101
Pants
£19.99
XS-XXL
LA2194012
Balaclavas
Versatile and lightweight, the Advanced WINDPROOF and WARMDRYTM Balaclavas use an armed forced inspired construction allowing either full or partial face coverage. Highly windproof fabric features moisture wicking properties and a microfleece
facing for all day riding comfort.
Windproof
£29.99
CA230301
WarmdryTM
£29.99
CA230201
Storm Collar
Designed to combat the harshest of weather conditions, the Advanced Storm Collar utilised a stretch trilaminate fabric for a perfect waterproof and windproof seal between helmet and jacket. A microfleece backing adds next-to-skin comfort.
Storm Collar
£24.99
S-3XL
RM215101
