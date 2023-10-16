Indian Motorcycle and Ruroc join forces for an end of season demo day

Indian Motorcycle and Ruroc have joined forces for an unforgettable day of giveaways, exclusive offers, and the chance to experience the power of Indian Motorcycle models and the advanced features of Ruroc’s helmets.

Hosted at Ruroc’s Gloucester HQ on Saturday, October 28th, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the end-of-season demo day is open to all and enters all FTR test-riders into the ongoing prize draw to win a Ruroc ATLAS 4.0 helmet.

With an Indian Motorcycle demo lineup featuring all four FTR models plus the Scout Rogue, Scout Bobber and Sport Chief, the event is an opportunity to discover the torque and agility of the FTR, the V-twin muscle of Sport Chief, and the timeless style of the iconic Scout. Qualities that make models from America’s first motorcycle company so desirable.

With a film crew on hand to capture the day’s events, there is also an opportunity for test riders to grab a free limited edition Indian Motorcycle T-shirt by simply giving their first impression reviews to camera after their demo ride.

For the safety and style-conscious rider, there is also the opportunity to explore helmets from Ruroc and take them for a test spin to ensure they are the perfect fit. Anyone taking an FTR test ride on the day will not only enjoy a thrilling ride but also be entered in a prize draw to win a stunning ATLAS 4.0 helmet, Ruroc’s most advanced full-face motorcycle helmet. Grabbing the attention of riders across the globe, the ATLAS 4.0 helmet is known for its aggressive style, bold artwork and the industry’s highest level of on-road protection.

Anyone purchasing a Scout or FTR on the back of their demo ride can make the most of the retail offers available on these models. These offers include the choice of 3% APR Representative* over 3 Years or £1,000 deposit contribution or £1,000 towards parts, accessories or apparel.

Event Details

Venue: Ruroc HQ, 2 Barnett Way, Barnwood, Gloucester GL4 3RT

Date: Saturday, 28th October

Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Test-rides: Test rides are free but subject to driving license checks and insurance conditions.

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM spaces pre-booked only.

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM spaces are limited and allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Test-ride models:

Indian FTR

Indian FTR Sport

Indian FTR Rally

Indian Scout Rogue

Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Sport Chief

Free motorcycle parking with car parking also available.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle visit IndianMotorcycle.co.uk and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

*Indian Scout Representative PCP Finance Example:

Model: Indian Scout Bobber in Onyx Black Smoke (23MY)

Monthly payments: £115

Term of agreement: 37 months

Annual mileage: 4,000

Customer deposit: £2,573.98

Cash price: £12,995

Total amount of credit: £10,421.02

Option to purchase fee: £10

Optional final payment: £7,081

Total amount payable: 13,794.98

Rate of interest (fixed): 2.91%

APR: Representative 3% APR

Additional dealership & on-road charges apply and may vary between official Indian motorcycle dealerships.

*Indian FTR Representative PCP Finance Example:

Model: Indian FTR in Onyx Black with Lime Graphics (23MY)

Monthly payments: £119

Term of agreement: 37 months

Annual mileage: 4,000

Customer deposit: £2,664.49

Cash price: £12,995

Total amount of credit: £10,330.51

Option to purchase fee: £10

Optional final payment: £6,931

Total amount payable: 13,799.49

Rate of interest (fixed): 2.92%

APR: Representative 3% APR

Additional dealership & on-road charges apply and may vary between official Indian motorcycle dealerships.

