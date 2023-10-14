Moreira nabs first pole of 2023 to head Masia in Indonesia

Qualifying at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia went the way of Diogo Moreira(MT Helmets – MSI) as the number 10 put down a 1:39.085 to top Q2 and take his first pole of the season.

Championship leader Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) put in a clinical performance to bag another front row as he looks to increase his lead, however, and rounding out the front row will be David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) who ended the session +0.225s away from pole position in 3rd.

From one rookie to another, Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) just missed out on the front row by 0.053s as he’s set to head row two ahead of Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia). Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) fronts row three in 7th place as he’s joined by Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) and Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team), with David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) rounding out the top 10.

So where’s Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui oly Husqvarna Intact GP)? It was a tougher day at the office for the Japanese rider, currently second in the standings, and he’ll be looking to move forward from P11. See if he can on Sunday as the Moto3™ riders’ attention now turns to the race, with lights out at 12:00 local time (GMT +8)!

