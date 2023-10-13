Improve Your View With All-new R&g Mirror Wideners

Every motorcyclist understands that when it comes to safety, vision is vital. R&G’s all-new Mirror Wideners help to increase the distance between mirrors, improving rider view and reducing fatigue.

Alongside its vast array of crash protection accessories, Hampshire-based R&G also offers an extensive collection of motorcycling accessories, and the all-new Mirror Wideners are the latest addition to its range.

Incredibly easy to install and available for an extensive array of machines and thread sizes, the wideners are designed to help increase the view range for motorcyclists, minimising the need for eye and head movement and reducing rider fatigue. There is a choice of lift/width available within the range.

Prices start from £24.99 (excl. VAT), and the Mirror Wideners are available from R&G now.



For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com