Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsAftermarketImprove Your View With All-New R&G Mirror Wideners

Improve Your View With All-New R&G Mirror Wideners

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Improve Your View With All-New R&G Mirror Wideners

Improve Your View With All-new R&g Mirror WidenersEvery motorcyclist understands that when it comes to safety, vision is vital. R&G’s all-new Mirror Wideners help to increase the distance between mirrors, improving rider view and reducing fatigue.

Alongside its vast array of crash protection accessories, Hampshire-based R&G also offers an extensive collection of motorcycling accessories, and the all-new Mirror Wideners are the latest addition to its range.

Incredibly easy to install and available for an extensive array of machines and thread sizes, the wideners are designed to help increase the view range for motorcyclists, minimising the need for eye and head movement and reducing rider fatigue. There is a choice of lift/width available within the range.

Prices start from £24.99 (excl. VAT), and the Mirror Wideners are available from R&G now.
Improve Your View With All-new R&g Mirror Wideners

For more R&G news check out our dedicated page R&G News

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com

Mcm Advert For Website Issue 1 800px

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
MV Agusta Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Mv Agusta Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata A Tale To Tell

MV Agusta Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata

Frank Duggan - 0