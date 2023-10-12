2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional calendar announced

Search
Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship Provisional Calendar AnnouncedThe provisional 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship calendar has been announced today (Thursday 12 October).

The 11-round season will begin with a return to continental Europe for the first time since 2019, as the championship gets underway at Circuito de Navarra in northern Spain on 20/21 April. The circuit, set in stunning countryside near the famous Rioja wine region, held a round of the World Superbike Championship as recently as 2021, and is regarded as one of the country’s best racetracks, including turn one which will now be the fastest corner in the championship with speeds of around 160mph.

It opened in 2010 and was taken over by MotorSport Vision (MSV) last November, with the first phase of major improvement works already completed and more to come over the winter. It hosted an official Bennetts BSB test in March 2023, where Kyle Ryde topped the times for LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha.

The championship then heads back to the UK with the traditional May Bank Holiday event at Oulton Park, ahead of the first of two outings to Donington Park in May.

Knockhill maintains its familiar June date for the annual round in Scotland before a visit to Snetterton in July and the much-anticipated Brands Hatch summer spectacular two weeks later.

August will feature another thrilling round at Thruxton before the fans’ favourite Bank Holiday extravaganza at Cadwell Park takes place at the end of the month.

The season reaches its closing stages with a return to Oulton Park and Donington Park in September. as the points per race increase and the title fight intensifies, before a crucial final visit to Brands Hatch for the end of season finale to decide the 2024 champion.

2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship Official Tests

DATEVENUE
Test 16/7 AprilDonington Park GP
Test 216/17 AprilCircuito de Navarra
Test 31/2 MayOulton Park
Test 423 August (evening)Cadwell Park

2024 Provisional Bennetts British Superbike Calendar

DATEVENUE
Round 120/21 AprilCircuito de Navarra
Round 24 -6 MayOulton Park*
Round 317-19 MayDonington Park GP
Round 414-16 JuneKnockhill
Round 55-7 JulySnetterton
Round 619-21 JulyBrands Hatch GP
Round 79-11 AugustThruxton
Round 824-26 AugustCadwell Park*
Round 913-15 SeptemberOulton Park
Round 1027-29 SeptemberDonington Park GP
Round 1111-13 OctoberBrands Hatch GP

* Denotes Bank Holiday weekend

All dates are provisional and subject to change

Tickets will be on sale soon for 2024 Bennetts BSB events, including Circuito de Navarra. MSV's Two Wheel Season Pass will be valid for admission to all championship rounds at MSV circuits (Brands Hatch, Cadwell Park, Donington Park, Oulton Park, Snetterton and Circuito de Navarra).

