2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional calendar announced

The provisional 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship calendar has been announced today (Thursday 12 October).

The 11-round season will begin with a return to continental Europe for the first time since 2019, as the championship gets underway at Circuito de Navarra in northern Spain on 20/21 April. The circuit, set in stunning countryside near the famous Rioja wine region, held a round of the World Superbike Championship as recently as 2021, and is regarded as one of the country’s best racetracks, including turn one which will now be the fastest corner in the championship with speeds of around 160mph.

It opened in 2010 and was taken over by MotorSport Vision (MSV) last November, with the first phase of major improvement works already completed and more to come over the winter. It hosted an official Bennetts BSB test in March 2023, where Kyle Ryde topped the times for LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha.

The championship then heads back to the UK with the traditional May Bank Holiday event at Oulton Park, ahead of the first of two outings to Donington Park in May.

Knockhill maintains its familiar June date for the annual round in Scotland before a visit to Snetterton in July and the much-anticipated Brands Hatch summer spectacular two weeks later.

August will feature another thrilling round at Thruxton before the fans’ favourite Bank Holiday extravaganza at Cadwell Park takes place at the end of the month.

The season reaches its closing stages with a return to Oulton Park and Donington Park in September. as the points per race increase and the title fight intensifies, before a crucial final visit to Brands Hatch for the end of season finale to decide the 2024 champion.

2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship Official Tests

DATE VENUE Test 1 6/7 April Donington Park GP Test 2 16/17 April Circuito de Navarra Test 3 1/2 May Oulton Park Test 4 23 August (evening) Cadwell Park

2024 Provisional Bennetts British Superbike Calendar

DATE VENUE Round 1 20/21 April Circuito de Navarra Round 2 4 -6 May Oulton Park* Round 3 17-19 May Donington Park GP Round 4 14-16 June Knockhill Round 5 5-7 July Snetterton Round 6 19-21 July Brands Hatch GP Round 7 9-11 August Thruxton Round 8 24-26 August Cadwell Park* Round 9 13-15 September Oulton Park Round 10 27-29 September Donington Park GP Round 11 11-13 October Brands Hatch GP

* Denotes Bank Holiday weekend

All dates are provisional and subject to change