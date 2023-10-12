2024 provisional R&G British Talent Cup calendar

The provisional calendar for a key path on the Road to MotoGP™ can now be revealed.

The 2024 R&G British Talent Cup calendar can now be revealed, with a new-look season just around the corner. It’s eight rounds but remains an 18-race season, with two weekends set to feature three BTC races: the opener and the finale.

After a pre-season test, competition begins at Navarra and an all-new venue for the BTC. Round 2 takes place at Donington Park on the GP layout, before Snetterton 300 greets the grid for the third weekend of competition.

Brands Hatch GP hosts Round 4 before the Cup then heads for a season highlight alongside MotoGP™ at the British GP, bringing Grand Prix competition back from summer break at the classic Silverstone Circuit. Thruxton, Oulton Park and another visit to Donington then round out the year for the BTC.

See the full calendar below and get ready for another stunning season of the R&G British Talent Cup!

