Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeBritish Talent Cup2024 provisional R&G British Talent Cup calendar

2024 provisional R&G British Talent Cup calendar

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

2024 provisional R&G British Talent Cup calendar

2024 Provisional R&g British Talent Cup CalendarThe provisional calendar for a key path on the Road to MotoGP™ can now be revealed.

The 2024 R&G British Talent Cup calendar can now be revealed, with a new-look season just around the corner. It’s eight rounds but remains an 18-race season, with two weekends set to feature three BTC races: the opener and the finale.

After a pre-season test, competition begins at Navarra and an all-new venue for the BTC. Round 2 takes place at Donington Park on the GP layout, before Snetterton 300 greets the grid for the third weekend of competition.

Brands Hatch GP hosts Round 4 before the Cup then heads for a season highlight alongside MotoGP™ at the British GP, bringing Grand Prix competition back from summer break at the classic Silverstone Circuit. Thruxton, Oulton Park and another visit to Donington then round out the year for the BTC.

See the full calendar below and get ready for another stunning season of the R&G British Talent Cup!2024 Provisional R&g British Talent Cup Calendar

For more info checkout our dedicated British Talent Cup News page

Or visit the official British Talent Cup website britishtalentcup.com

Mcm Advert For Website Issue 1 800px

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional calendar announced

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship Provisional Calendar Announced

2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional calendar announced

Frank Duggan - 0