2024 Honda Gold Wing

For 24YM the Gold Wing – Honda’s seminal touring flagship – benefits from the option of an eye-catching all-new colour scheme.

The Gold Wing was completely reborn in 18YM with a radical weight reduction, double wishbone front suspension and brand-new, flat six-cylinder engine. Its status as a flagbearer for new technology is well-founded, with cutting edge features including 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), 7-inch TFT screen, gyrocompass navigation, Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™, electric screen, Smart Key operation, 4 riding modes and Hill Start Assist.

Introduction

The Honda Gold Wing, since its introduction as a naked 1000cc machine in 1975, has always represented the ultimate in two-wheeled travel. And it’s a motorcycle that’s been very much on its own journey, growing in physical size and displacement over the decades, all the while creating an enduring and unrivalled reputation for luxury, quality and comfort.

For 18YM, in response to the evolution of demographics and the motorcycle market, it made a radical departure from what would have been a traditional update trajectory. The GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour* took a new direction and, brand new from the wheels-up, became sleeker, lighter and more agile – very much a rider’s motorcycle – while adding a host of new features to cement its reputation as a technological flagship.

And, as a result, the Gold Wing’s appeal became instantly broader, reaching out to a younger generation of motorcyclists that may have overlooked – or simply not been aware of – the previous incarnation.

For 20YM, improvements to suspension and slow speed manoeuvrability further complemented the evocative, flat six-cylinder engine beating at the heart of Honda’s premium tourer. In 21YM, the Gold Wing gained an audio upgrade and 22YM saw it become available in Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) form only.

The 23YM Gold Wing received a new Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) that quickly and clearly warns the rider if tyre pressures are low and for 24YM the GL1800 Gold Wing receives a stunning new colour scheme.

*See separate Gold Wing Tour release.

Model Overview

The Gold Wing’s engine and chassis were designed in unison for the 18YM rebirth, to move the riding position forward and create a much more compact motorcycle. The aluminium beam frame is constructed around a double wishbone front fork, which allows the engine to sit forward in the machine – as the front wheel moves up and down in a more vertical plane – while providing high quality suspension control and front-end stability thanks to its stiffness and reduced friction.

Optimised for size, the 24V flat six-cylinder engine lost none of its power, avalanche of torque or addictive power delivery. The addition of Throttle By Wire (TBW) control brought with it 4 rider modes: TOUR, SPORT, ECON and RAIN; the operation of the Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS) alters depending on the mode selected. Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Idling Stop offer ease of use and improved fuel efficiency.

The DCT features 7-speeds, with clutch feel, shift speed and rpm range of up/downshifts tailored specifically to each riding mode. It also features a ‘creep’ forward and back function.

The Gold Wing offers a total sense of freedom, with sheer riding enjoyment and performance matched by stylish design. An aerodynamically efficient fairing channels air around the rider, while the electric screen adjusts for preference; the luxurious seats offer all-day comfort. The lightweight audio system and speakers show off incredible sound quality. And features like Smart Key operation, Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and Bluetooth™ provide modern-day convenience and connectivity.

For 24YM GL1800 Gold Wing is available exclusively in a beautiful, brand-new Matt Armoured Green Metallic with brown detailing on the engine cases.

Key Features

3.1 Styling & Equipment

7-inch TFT display provides riding, navigation, audio information and the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) which for warns of sub optimal pressures

Taut lines with a contemporary edge show off the motorcycle underneath

Electric windscreen adjustable for angle and height

Cruise control operates smoothly via Throttle By Wire (TBW)

Ample luggage capacity for weekend touring

Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ allow smartphone use

Full LED lighting and auto-cancelling indicators

Smart Key control adds convenience for ignition and luggage

Two USB Type-C sockets

The Gold Wing’s lines exude a honed, athletic ethos. The styling presents a unique silhouette and counterpoints comfort with the dynamic abilities of chassis and engine, with the traditional Gold Wing premium level of fit, finish and materials. Its ‘face’ is daringly forward-slanting; combined with the compact fairing proportions, it presents an energetic frontal signature.

The key line of the body, stretching front to back, highlights the differing upper and lower bodywork functions. A central element is the fairing, with its sharp and solid flat surfaces, and nuanced aerodynamic detailing. It adds a tension that hints at the performance potential on offer.

Also on display is the motorcycle itself – the double wishbone front suspension, flat six-cylinder engine, exhausts – in all their functional beauty. Drawn together, the design elements create cutting edge style, underpinned by incredible levels of engineering and electronics

Comfort, heat management and, most importantly, air management are also high on the Gold Wing’s agenda. The fairing channels airflow around the rider and pillion, effectively providing a pleasant cooling breeze.

A small electric screen operated from the left handlebar provides excellent wind protection yet, at the same time, a sense of space and freedom when required. Screen angle and height adjustment is step-less. Available as options are a larger screen, a fully adjustable deflector for the arms and upper body, and fixed deflectors for the lower legs and feet.

From a seating perspective, rider and pillion are separated. The rider can enjoy a total focus on riding the bike. The rider’s seat shape is comfortable and supportive while allowing movement and easy ground reach.

All lighting is LED. The lower portion of the headlights use 5 polished optical lenses on both sides to create a Jewel-Eye low beam light signature. Using high beam (in the upper portion) creates a stereoscopic impression. The front indicators are housed in the mirrors and the indicators also auto-cancel; the system compares front and rear wheel speed difference and calculates when to cancel the indication relative to the riding situation.

When riding, the speed that’s been set with the cruise control switch (located on the right handlebar) is shown in the bottom left area of the speedometer. Through TBW the system achieves a smooth transition to the specified speed and an ultra-smooth operation, especially when going uphill. And, after completing a deceleration with the cruise control system in operation, the Gold Wing returns to the pre-set speed with an appropriate shifting schedule.

Luxurious instrumentation creates a unique cockpit. Different low-contrast colours with dark tones are applied to the dials, of which the peripheral areas form cone-shaped slopes to create a feeling of depth. A ring with a metal texture surrounds each dial, and the graduations glow in LED, giving concrete depth and a calm, cool image.

The 7-inch full-colour TFT liquid crystal display screen provides all the information for the audio and navigation systems, as well as the riding modes and suspension adjustment. Information is displayed in differentiated segments in a very functional order, so the rider can get all the relevant data with the minimum of eye movement.

Brightness adjusts automatically (with the maximum luminous intensity of the screen being 1000 cd) and the rider can also choose from 8 brightness levels. Tyre pressure is displayed as a numerical figure in the bottom left area of the instruments and warns the rider quickly and clearly if tyre pressures become sub-optimal.

Pride of place on the centre console and Smart Key is the Gold Wing emblem. Its crisp 3D, two-tone chrome design merges the strength and dignity of a lion’s head with the majestic wings of an eagle ready to pounce with open talons. The Smart Key activates all the motorcycle’s systems and also incorporates the emergency key. The ignition and handlebar lock can be turned on or off while carrying the Smart Key.

Most Gold Wing owners ride short, 2–3-day tours, so the total volume of 60L between both panniers is ample. Exclusively designed inner bags are available as an option. With the Smart Key present, a simple push of a button opens the panniers. It’s also possible to temporarily unlock via remote control; the unlock button on the Smart Key enables the passenger instant access. Hydraulic dampers smooth the opening and closing. Pushing and holding the call button results in the indicators flashing.

The Gold Wing is compatible with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, so the rider can utilise the personalised information and content inside their smartphone, such as telephone numbers and music playlists. Bluetooth™ connectivity has been adopted and there are two USB Type-C sockets to plug in to.

High quality, lightweight speakers achieve superb sound quality with vivid presence. A passenger audio control switch is available to ensure an even more pleasant riding experience; the switches are located on the upper part of the right pannier and adjusting the volume, switching the source and fast forwarding is possible.

The navigation system is displayed on the 7-inch, full-colour TFT liquid crystal display screen in the central area of the instruments and includes a gyrocompass – which means guidance is continued even inside a tunnel. Cancellation of any waypoint or ‘go home’ instruction operation while riding is also possible. Maps are updated and also offer the possibility of entering up to 99 different waypoints for detailed journey planning.

The capacity of the fuel tank is 21L with fuel economy of 5.5 litres/100km.

3.2 Chassis

Diecast, aluminium twin-beam frame

Double wishbone front suspension and Pro-Arm rear

ABS and Dual-Combined Braking System (D-CBS)

The Gold Wing’s diecast, aluminium twin-beam frame is designed to package the engine in a tight space; its structural thickness is optimised in each area to deliver a smooth and stable ride, from walking speed upwards, whether on tight city streets or out on the open road.

Aside from moving the front wheel forward under full suspension compression, another benefit of the double wishbone front suspension is the reduction in sliding friction (from bump deflection and steering input) that a standard telescopic fork creates, as the stanchions travel up and down in the fork leg. Bearings are used in all shaft bush areas for steering and suspension stroke, further reducing friction.

The steering input – via the dual fork holders – is also separated from the suspension provided by the single shock absorber, and the Gold Wing’s yaw moment make it nimble and easier to steer. In addition, patented steering cross tie-rods connect the handlebars to the front axle and the handlebar pivot, delivering an entirely natural feel to the rider.

Rake and trail are set at 30.5°/109mm, with wheelbase of 1695mm. The Gold Wing weighs 367kg wet.

The Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS) optimally distributes braking forces to the front and rear wheels. The use of a single, light circulation type ABS modulator – integrated with the brake ECU – keeps weight down within the braking system. It also operates in linkage with the current riding mode of choice, automatically adjusting the braking characteristics to the riding situation. Dual 320mm front discs are gripped by 6-piston calipers, the rear 316mm disc by a 3-piston caliper.

The Gold Wing also benefits from a Pro-Arm swingarm, which attaches to the frame on its left side. The right side serves as a maintenance access. This allows much greater freedom of design and makes the machine easier to manage; it also contributes to stability. Pro-Link provides progressive suspension action and comfort while spherical joints are used throughout, cancelling out torsion. The rear preload is manually adjustable.

3.3 Engine

Horizontally opposed, flat six-cylinder SOHC 24-valve engine

Throttle By Wire (TBW) with 4 rider modes to tailor power output

Riding modes also manage suspension damping and brake force

Idling Stop, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) and Hill Start Assist (HSA)

To realise the handling potential of the chassis – and maintain the addictive power delivery and feel that’s so much part of this icon’s appeal – the Gold Wing’s 1,833cc, horizontally-opposed flat six-cylinder engine uses four valves per cylinder.

Peak power of 93kW arrives @ 5,500rpm, with peak torque of 170Nm delivered @ 4,500rpm. The bore size of 73mm matches the stroke of 73mm; the left and right cylinders are offset 4mm and the cylinder sleeves are aluminium. Compression ratio is set at 10.5:1.

The Unicam cylinder heads – the inlet valves are operated by finger-follower rocker arm, the exhaust valves by roller rocker arms – also employ a co-axial rocker-arm shaft for both inlet and exhaust. The combustion chambers are a 4-valve ‘pentroof’ design with the inlet ports designed to promote ‘tumble’ flows inside the cylinders thus improving efficiency. The piston skirts wear a molybdenum coating to reduce friction.

Throttle By Wire (TBW) engine management adds 4 rider modes to alter character and power delivery, linked to suspension damping and the Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS):

TOUR mode is the base setting for comfort and power. It gives a direct 100% opening ratio between throttle grip and throttle body butterfly, with ‘default’ damping and front/rear brake force distribution.

SPORT serves up the highest throttle to butterfly ratio and delivers strong acceleration, with firmer damping and rear brake lever pressure.

ECON mode offers maximum fuel economy and easy cruising, with lower throttle to butterfly ratio and default damping and brake force.

RAIN turns the dial down to suit wet and slippery conditions, with lowest throttle to butterfly ratio, default braking force distribution and soft suspension damping.

There are two air intake ducts sited front left and right rear. This structure generates swirling as the air is drawn in – the result is more effective use of the air filter’s entire surface area and reduction in resistance. The internal shaping of both ducts is optimised to align with the intake pulses of the engine’s low-rpm range, improving response and torque from smaller throttle openings. A single throttle body speeds up airflow and improves response.

To complement the engine’s deep bass signature the mufflers emit a powerful throb, without excessive noise. The cross-sectional areas of the exhaust pipes for two out of the six cylinders are reduced 20%, bringing the sound volume and depth.

The ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) combines the generator and starter motor into one component, with the generator effectively becoming the starter motor when supplied with reverse power. It’s 2.4 kg lighter than a standard system. Helical gears are employed for the ISG driving gears, reducing mechanical noise.

Key characteristics of Idling Stop are the ultra-quiet start-up of the engine thanks to the use of ISG, and the smooth starting feeling achieved through a combination of DCT and TBW control. When stopping at a traffic light with Idling Stop on, the engine automatically stops after 3 seconds and, when restarting, the rider only needs to turn the throttle, which immediately starts the engine.

The system is controlled so that hydraulic oil pressure is applied in advance to the DCT line that activates the clutch when the engine starts, so the time lag from when the rider opens the throttle to movement is reduced. To curb any abruptness the TBW makes the throttle butterfly open gradually following the throttle opening – thus the smooth acceleration befitting of a Gold Wing. Idling Stop can be turned ON or OFF from the right handlebar switch.

Hill starts on a conventional motorcycle involve simultaneously releasing the brakes, opening the throttle and engaging the clutch according to the grade of the slope. To ease this effort, the Gold Wing has Hill Start Assist (HSA). After stopping on a slope, further squeezing the brake lever quickly results in the ABS modulator generating hydraulic pressure for the rear brake caliper. When setting off – even when the brake lever is released – the hydraulic pressure temporarily retains braking force (for about 3 seconds) so starting on the uphill slope with the throttle is possible. When in operation, the HSA indicator is switched on to inform the rider.

3.4 Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Third-generation 7-speed DCT as standard equipment

Smooth and quiet, with ultra-fast shifting

Walking mode allows machine to ‘creep’ forward or back

The 4 riding modes also manage DCT for optimised response

Honda has sold over 240,000 DCT-equipped motorcycles across Europe since the system first appeared as an option on the VFR1200F in 2009. It delivers consistent, seamless gear changes up or down and very quickly becomes second nature in use. It uses two clutches: one for start-up and 1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th the other for 2nd, 4th and 6th, with the mainshaft for each clutch located inside the other for compact packaging.

Each clutch is independently controlled by its own electro-hydraulic circuit. When a gear change occurs, the system pre-selects the target gear using the clutch not currently in use. The first clutch is then electronically disengaged as, simultaneously, the second clutch engages.

The result is a consistent, fast and seamless gear change. Furthermore, as the twin clutches transfer drive from one gear to the next with minimal interruption of the drive to the rear wheel, any gear change shock and pitching of the machine is minimised, making the change feel direct as well as smooth. Extra benefits include durability (as the gears cannot be damaged by missing a gear) impossibility of stalling, low stress urban riding, reduced rider fatigue and increased ability to focus on riding lines, braking and acceleration points.

The DCT system offers two distinct riding approaches – the Automatic settings, with pre-programmed shift patterns which constantly read vehicle speed, gear selected and engine rpm to decide when a shift should occur, and the Manual Transmission setting for gear changes using the paddle-shift style triggers on the left handlebar.

Employing the third generation – and the only one to have 7-speeds – the Gold Wing’s DCT is specifically designed for long-distance cruising; it’s also extremely smooth and fast shifting.

It is also optimised for low-speed manoeuvrability, with close ratios reducing shift-shock. In the higher speed range, they are set wider apart to reduce engine rpm. In both speed ranges comfort is improved as shifting up or down is of the highest quality.

Shift noise and shock were addressed throughout the development of the third generation, with noise damper rubbers on both ends of the fork guide and the master arm greatly reducing any impact sound during gear changes.

A spring damper is installed between the clutch and the main shaft in order to absorb the torque in the rotational direction, thus reducing the noise and shock of the contact between the clutch and main shaft when shifting gears.

The Gold Wing’s DCT features a 1.8km/h forward Walking Mode with reverse of 1.2km/h, operated instantly from a +/- switch on the left handlebar.

The main shaft has a double tube structure, with the outer main shaft (connected with the even-number gears) linked to the inner shaft with a chain, by way of the gears on the counter shaft. This structure gives the outer main shaft the role of the reverse idle shaft, which has resulted in a lightweight reverse mechanism with a compact structure – with no need for any reverse idle shaft.

When activating Walking Mode, the two clutches of DCT are utilised to enable moving backward with clutch #1 and moving forward with clutch #2. In this way, moving forward or backward at walking speed is now possible with only clutch control, without any need for gear shifting. Furthermore, the throttle-by-wire system controls speed by minutely controlling the clutch capacity, while maintaining a certain engine speed, assuring controllability with a sense of security in wide-ranging situations.

The 4 riding modes are interleaved with DCT and feature DCT-specific parameters:

TOUR uses the default setting for smooth clutch engagement and gearshifts in AT mode, with a low-to-high rpm range for gear shifts.

SPORT deploys a more direct clutch engagement, with gear shifts programmed in a mid-to-high rev range.

ECON has a soft clutch engagement, with low-to-mid rpm gear hold and default shifting feel.

RAIN also operates a soft clutch, low-to-high rpm gear hold range and slower shifting in AT mode.

Accessories

A wide range of genuine Honda accessories have been developed to further enhance The Honda Goldwing ownership experience. These are available either as a pack or individually.

The Full Option Goldwing includes the following accessories:

Pannier Inner Bags & Mats

Rear Carrier

Main Stand

Passenger Backrest

High Wind Screen

12V Socket

Fog Lamps

The following accessories are also available:

Passenger Audio Switch

Power Amplifier

Rear Speaker

Auxiliary Cord

LED Trunk light, LED Brake Light and Trunk Sub-Harness kit

Wheel Stripes (Available in 3 different colours)

Front Caliper covers (Available in Chrome / Black)

Trunk Base, Panels, Inner Bag, Mat, and Lid Organizer

Chrome Trunk Rack

Chrome Side Stand

Full Size or Half Covers (Available in Gray / Black)

Tall Passenger Grips

Passenger Armrests

Custom Seat

Upper & Lower Air Deflectors

Wider Rider Footpegs

Rider Backrest

DCT Foot Shifter

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24 valve SOHC flat-6 Displacement 1,833cc Valves per cylinder 4 Bore x Stroke 73mm x 73mm Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Max. Power Output 93kW/5,500rpm Max. Torque 170Nm/4,500rpm Oil Capacity 5.6 litres (DCT) Noise Level (dB) Lwot 76, Lurban 69 CO 2 emissions 127g/km FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Throttle Bore 50mm Air cleaner Viscous, cartridge type paper filter Fuel Tank Capacity 21.1 litres Fuel Consumption 5.5 litres/100km ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Integrated Starter Generator system Battery Capacity 12V/20AH ACG Power Generation Capacity 12V/120A DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type (DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multiplate with oil pressure Transmission Type 7-speed forward and reverse DCT Primary Reduction 1.795 (79/44) Gear Ratios (DCT) 1st: 2.167 2nd: 1.696 3rd: 1.304 4th: 1.038 5th: 0.821 6th: 0.667 7th: 0.522 Rev: 1.190 Final Reduction Engine side 0.972 Rear Wheel side 2.615 Final Drive Enclosed shaft FRAME Type Aluminium die-cast, twin tube CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) L: 2,475mm W: 925mm (DCT) H: 1,340mm Wheelbase 1,695mm Caster Angle 30.5° Trail 109mm Turning radius 3.4m Seat Height 745mm Ground Clearance 130mm Kerb Weight DCT: 367kg SUSPENSION Type Front Double Wishbone Type Rear Pro Link WHEELS Type Front 130/70R 18 Type Rear 200/55R 16 Rim Size Front 18 x MT3.5 Rim Size Rear 16 x MT6.0 BRAKES System Type Electronically-controlled combined ABS system Type Front 320mm x 4.5mm dual hydraulic disc with 6-piston calliper, floating rotors and sintered metal pads Type Rear 316mm x 11mm ventilated disc with 3-piston calliper and sintered metal pads

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

** Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.