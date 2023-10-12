Fresh new looks for the 24YM Gold Wing and Rebel families

The GL1800 Gold Wing and GL1800 Gold Wing ‘Tour’, Honda’s seminal touring flagships, and the CMX500 and CMX1100 Rebels, Honda’s highly popular custom cruisers, all receive new colours for 2024 year model.

Since its introduction as a naked 1000cc machine in 1975, the majestic Honda Gold Wing has always represented the ultimate in two-wheeled travel and has created an enduring and unrivalled reputation for luxury, quality, style and comfort.

For 2024, both Gold Wings feature new colour options. Available exclusively with Honda’s unique Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), the GL1800 Gold Wing will be available in a new unique Matt Armoured Green Metallic colour scheme, which features brown detailing on the engine cases. The DCT and airbag-equipped version of the GL1800 Gold Wing ‘Tour’ will feature two new colours combinations for 2024: Heavy Gray Metallic, featuring Graphite Black details and brown engine covers, and Pearl Glare White with new Graphite Black details. The popular Beta Silver featuring Iridium Gray Metallic details carries over from 2023. The Manual Transmission version of the ‘Tour’ will be available exclusively in the classy Heavy Gray Metallic colour scheme.

In 2023, the CMX500 Rebel, Honda’s A2 licence-friendly 500cc parallel twin-cylinder compact cruiser is retaining its position as Europe’s best-selling model in the custom category – a spot it has occupied in both 2021 and 2022. It’s no surprise the model remains so popular: accessible, easy to ride and easy to live with, the Rebel features an attractive standard specification that includes assist/slipper clutch, LED lighting and gear position indicator.

For 2024, the CMX500 Rebel receives three brand-new contemporary paint options including Seal Silver Metallic and Matt Laurel Green Metallic, which join Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic which carries over from 2023. The CMX500 Rebel ‘S’ version, that features a range of practical and attractive factory-fitted accessories including a headlight cowl, all-black fork covers and gaiters plus diamond-stitch style seat, will be available in dynamic new Pearl Shining Black.

The CMX1100 Rebel is a true 21st century bobber, with a dual personality and stripped-back style that speaks volumes with its minimalism. It’s been designed for a leisurely laidback cruise, but also turns its hand to an exciting riding experience when a twisty road presents itself, thanks to the performance and character of a 1,084cc parallel twin-cylinder engine tuned for super-strong bottom and mid-range torque.

Sitting in second behind its smaller sibling in the custom bike segment of the 2023 European sales chart, the CMX1100 Rebel receives two brand new colours of its own for 2024: Glint Wave Blue Metallic and Iridium Gray Metallic. The CMX1100T, which was introduced last year and features a broad aerodynamic half fairing and hard panniers for extended comfort and long-distance adventures, gains a revised new look with the Gunmetal Black Metallic colour scheme now featuring bronze wheels.

The GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing ‘Tour’ are due to start arriving in dealers across Europe in December, with the CMX500 and CMX1100 Rebels due in early 2024.