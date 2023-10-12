Gagne DQ’d From Race Two At Circuit Of The Americas

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier road race series, has announced that Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne has been disqualified from his second-place finish in race two at Circuit of The Americas, round eight of the 2023 MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike Championship.

Sample testing from the COTA round found that the fuel in Gagne’s Yamaha YZF-R1 was not in compliance with the 2023 AMA/FIMNA MotoAmerica regulations that require all competitors to use VP MGP fuel. As a result, Gagne loses the 20 points from his second-place finish. The disqualification has no effect on Gagne’s MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike Championship as he had already wrapped up his third successive title in the previous round at Pittsburgh International Race Complex.

Gagne finished four seconds behind Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC’s Josh Herrin in the second race at COTA and was a similar distance ahead of third-placed PJ Jacobsen on his Tytlers Cycle Racing BMW M 1000 RR. Gagne’s DQ thus moves everyone up a spot with Jacobsen moving to second behind Herrin with Wrench Motorcycles’ Bobby Fong earning the final podium spot.

The only change in the points standings is fourth and fifth with Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Richie Escalante swapping spots with Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz. With the change, Escalante finishes the season in fourth, one point better than Scholtz.

For more news check out our dedicated MotoAmerica News page MotoAmerica News

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/