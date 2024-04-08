2024 Aprilia Days & Moto Guzzi Days

Aprilia and Moto Guzzi invite bikers to discover the new additions for 2024, as well as special benefits that apply across the entire range.

This month, the brands are offering exclusive test rides of Aprilia’s new small sporty bike, the RS 457, as well as Moto Guzzi’s models for adventurous travel: the eagerly awaited Stelvio, and bikes from the revamped V85 range.

Each year, motorbike fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of motorbike season, marked by the special open-door period at Aprilia and Moto Guzzi sales outlets in April. The Aprilia Days and Moto Guzzi Days offer a unique opportunity for all motorcycling fans to jump into the saddle of the latest models from the two iconic Italian brands, and discover the exclusive benefits offered across the entire range of Aprilia and Moto Guzzi models.

Aprilia Days

The biggest star of this years’ APRILIA DAYS is the latest addition to the super-sporty RS family. The new Aprilia RS 457 bursts into the segment of small-displacement sporty bikes that can be driven with an A2 licence: boasting a unique blend of lightness, power, and easy riding, with the best power-to-weight ratio in its class. A true sporting model in pure RS style, this bike is set to become a new technological and stylistic point of reference for young motorcyclists, and retails at £6,500.

The Noale-based company is also offering many other exclusive promotions throughout April on the Aprilia Tuareg. Available in three new eye-catching colours for 2024 – the evocative Dakar Podium, Atreides Black and Canyon Sand – the twin-cylinder adventure bike is available for purchase with a £750 discount.

Discounts of £750 are also available on the other models in the RS660, as well as £250 on the 125 range (RS, Tuono, RX and SX).

To find out more and to book an appointment, visit the webpage:

https://www.aprilia.com/gb_EN/promotions/



Moto Guzzi Days

The MOTO GUZZI DAYS 2024 set off in search of adventure, with the eagerly awaited, new Moto Guzzi Stelvio available for test rides.

The house of the Eagle’s on- and off-road model, developed on Moto Guzzi’s most advanced technical base, boasts leading performance thanks to its twin-cylinder compact block engine, in addition to innovative technologies designed to maximise both riding pleasure and safety.

The new Moto Guzzi Stelvio is available at a price of £14,700 while the version that features the innovative PFF Rider Assistance Solution platform is available to purchase for £15,400

The spotlight also falls on the models in the new V85 range. The eagle brand’s iconic travel enduro bike is available for test rides in the form of the V85 Strada, V85 TT and V85 TT Travel versions. This diverse range caters to all motorcyclists eager to set off on an adventure, regardless of their destination.

For the entire month of April, customers can enjoy exclusive trade-in offer of up to £1000 on the V100 Mandello roadster.

To find out more and to book an appointment, visit the webpage:

https://www.motoguzzi.com/gb_EN/promotion/