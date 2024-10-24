5 Things to Know Before Buying Your First Motorcycle

Let’s face it: traditional cars are boring. They don’t get your heart racing as the open air beats against your chest. You just can’t experience the full exhilaration of a high-speed drive while stuck on four wheels.

But that excitement will have to wait as there are a few things a first-time motorcycle buyer has to take care of. Your newest partner on the road comes with many considerations. Budget, safety, power, and many other factors will influence your choice, and the wrong bike may even derail your road dreams.

How to Buy Your First Motorcycle

Your first step in buying a motorcycle is setting a thorough budget. Motorcycles can vary wildly in price, and there are several other costs that are not directly related to the bike. Required safety gear like a quality helmet, padded jacket, and riding gloves don’t come cheap.

Fortunately, motorcycle insurance is typically less expensive than general car insurance. This lucky break is due to motorcycles’ lower average value and coverage requirements. However, insurance costs are also heavily influenced by the driver’s history, so a lower quote isn’t guaranteed.

Motorcycle owners also want to reserve some of their budget for repairs and maintenance issues. Getting used to an entirely new form of transportation is not easy, and the bike may experience some bumps and bruises in the adjustment period.

Once you’ve settled on a realistic budget, now comes the fun part. Shopping.

Types of Motorcycles

There are various styles, each geared toward different kinds of riding. Cruisers, as their name suggests, offer a more relaxed riding experience and are suitable for rides around town. They are also more comfortable for passengers.

Sport bikes are built for speed and agility. They accommodate more wild rides, with razor-sharp cornering and acceleration thrills.

Touring models are for riders whose hearts never settle in one place. These bikes are the first motorcycles to buy if you want to go across the nation while enjoying more comfort than you know what to do with. They also typically come with options for additional storage compartments and navigation systems.

Should You Buy Used or New?

Your final decision is whether to buy new or pre-owned. While new motorcycles are significantly more expensive, they come with better warranties and the latest bells and whistles.

Used motorcycles are for the more financially conscious buyer. The right used bike will get the job done, but you’ll want to take them in for a pre-purchase inspection before signing any papers. There’s a higher likelihood that used vehicles have hidden defects, often unknown to the seller.

Whether you choose a new or used motorcycle, remember to ask about financing options. These deals allow buyers to spread the cost over time and include more models within the estimated budget.

What to Look for When Buying a Motorcycle

Once you’ve narrowed the shopping list, it’s time to get more selective. Before seeing the vehicle, you should review the motorcycle’s history. Ask the seller for the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and run a free VIN check.

This check will bring up information like accident history, past repairs, and the motorcycle’s chain of ownership. A proper motorcycle VIN check can reveal secrets the seller isn’t willing to share with you or post publicly.

Next, you’ll want to perform a physical inspection of the motorcycle. Some areas of interest include:

Frame: Check the body for any dings or scrapes. You can use these blemishes to negotiate a better price even if they aren’t a dealbreaker.

Check the body for any dings or scrapes. You can use these blemishes to negotiate a better price even if they aren’t a dealbreaker. Exhaust System: Start the bike from cold and confirm the exhaust is firmly attached. You can also run your hands across less visible sections to check for corrosion.

Start the bike from cold and confirm the exhaust is firmly attached. You can also run your hands across less visible sections to check for corrosion. Brakes and Suspension: These can be checked on a short test ride. To check the suspension, push down on the front of the bike and listen closely when returning to the initial position. It should be silent.

These can be checked on a short test ride. To check the suspension, push down on the front of the bike and listen closely when returning to the initial position. It should be silent. Drive Chain: Check how tight the chain is by pulling it toward you from behind. The chain should never leave the tooth.

How to Pick a Motorcycle

The “right” motorcycle depends on the individual and how they plan to use it. For example, daily commuters should choose a lightweight, fuel-efficient cruiser rather than a high-adrenaline sports bike.

Ask yourself what kind of experiences you want to have on the motorcycle. Will it be your primary transportation, or will you only bring it out for specific rides?

Long-distance travelers will prefer a touring bike like the Yamaha Transcontinental. These luxury bikes are slower but make up for it with storage space and comfortable integrated windshield displays.

Another common use for bikes is for off-roading. In these cases, a sport or dirt bike is best suited. These models have incredible suspension and handling, allowing the rider to truly push the machine’s limits.

Now, you may ask yourself what size motorcycle to get. This choice is often tied to your choice of cruiser, sport, or touring motorcycle. The former options are significantly lighter and have smaller frames.

However, there’s a misconception that larger motorcycles are significantly more challenging to master. While these models aren’t as maneuverable as their smaller counterparts, large bikes often have larger tires and a better grip on the road. The size of the bike primarily comes down to personal preference.

The only requirement for larger bikes is that the rider is tall enough to comfortably balance while stopped. The bike is probably too big if your feet don’t reach the ground. As for engine size, first time motorcycle buyers are recommended a smaller engine, between 250 and 500cc, to get more comfortable with the radically different handling experience.

Modifications are present in all automotive hobbies. Before buying, it is best to decide whether you’ll want to customize your motorcycle. Some models don’t have the frame to support certain modifications, so you should know what customizations you’ll perform down the road.

Some brands also have stronger aftermarket communities than others, making it easier to find compatible parts.

Ready to Ride?

Buying your first motorcycle is your step into a new, exciting world. However, it is an expensive purchase and requires thorough and thoughtful research. Prospective buyers must consider their budget, desired experience, and future plans with the vehicle.

Understanding these factors will get you a bike you can enjoy one, two, or ten years into the future. Starting with a bike you feel confident and comfortable with will ensure your first motorcycle experience is fun and safe.