5 Ways to Stay Active Outdoors

In a world where we spend so much time staring at screens, finding fun ways to get active outside is more important than ever for keeping our bodies and minds healthy. The call of the vast, open outdoors, with its refreshing air and boundless possibilities for adventure, is irresistible. From exploring the trails on e-bikes to scaling rock faces, numerous outdoor activities offer something for everyone.

1. Traditional Biking and e-Biking

The rhythmic pedalling, the wind against your face, and the freedom to explore make biking a top choice for those looking to stay active. Whether navigating urban streets, cruising along beachside paths, or challenging yourself with mountain trails, cycling offers a versatile way to engage with your surroundings.

Not only does it provide cardiovascular benefits, but it also strengthens muscles, improves joint mobility, and can be a great way to clear your mind.

E-bikes offer the advantage of pedal-assistance, allowing riders to cover longer distances, tackle challenging terrains, and even get an extra push on those formidable uphill routes.

A huge range of affordable electric bikes is available, from mountain bikes like the Specialized Turbo Tero 3.0 for exploring the trails to cruisers like the Super73 electric bike, perfect for getting in some activity on your daily commute to work.

2. Rollerblading and Skateboarding

Rollerblading and skateboarding have made a tremendous comeback recently, especially in urban settings. These activities offer a unique blend of balance, agility, and speed. Whether weaving through city parks or practicing tricks at local skate parks, rollerblading and skateboarding provide a fun and effective full-body workout.

They’re not just for the younger crowd; adults are rediscovering these activities as a fantastic way to stay fit and active. Plus, with the variety of boards and blades available today, there’s something for beginners and seasoned pros.

However, if you’re a beginner, take some safety precautions before hitting the pavement. Always wear a high-quality helmet, wrist guards, knee and elbow pads to avoid injuries.

3. Kayaking, Canoeing, and Paddleboarding

Water sports offer a unique perspective on the world, from the gentle flow of a river to the vast expanse of a lake. Kayaking and canoeing allow you to navigate waterways, explore hidden coves, and access areas often untouched by foot.

Kayaking and canoeing offer an intense upper body workout, targeting the arms, shoulders, back, and core. The repetitive paddling motion builds endurance and strength.

Paddleboarding, a blend of surfing and paddling, has recently gained popularity. Standing atop a board, paddlers glide across the water’s surface. Paddleboarding primarily engages the core, legs, and arms. Balancing on the board also enhances stability and coordination.

4. Running and Trail Running

The beauty of running lies in its simplicity. No fancy equipment, no specific venue, just a pair of good shoes and the open road (or trail). Running offers many health benefits, from boosting cardiovascular health to improving mental clarity. For those who’ve conquered city streets and are looking for a new challenge, trail running offers an exciting twist.

Navigating through forests, mountains, and meadows, trail runners work out their bodies and improve their mental health while exploring nature’s unparalleled beauty.

To get the most benefits from running, switch up your route. This can help you target new muscle groups and improve stability. It also makes your run more interesting and allows you to explore new places. Use apps like AllTrails or RunGo to help you find safe and inspiring trails across the U.S.

5. Climbing and Bouldering

Scaling heights, whether a natural rock face or a specially designed climbing wall, offers a thrill that few other activities can match. Climbing is not just about physical strength; it’s a mental game of strategy, problem-solving, and overcoming fears.

Traditional climbing often involves ropes and harnesses, ensuring climbers remain safe as they ascend. Bouldering is a more free-form style, typically practiced on lower heights without ropes, where the challenge lies in navigating short, tricky routes. Both forms provide an intense full-body workout, targeting muscles often overlooked in standard exercises.

Join a rock climbing group or online community like theCrag to get tips and advice on technique, gear, and places to climb.

Discover the Joy of Exercising Outdoors

The outdoors offers a range of activities to keep you active and engaged. There’s no shortage of options, whether you’re considering taking up a new sport or revisiting a past hobby. The benefits of outdoor activities extend beyond physical health, impacting your mental well-being and overall quality of life. Find an activity that resonates with you and make it a part of your routine. Embrace the outdoors, stay active, and enjoy the benefits it brings.