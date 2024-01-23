Luxury Watches at the Intersection of Motorsport and Style

The art of timekeeping has long been associated with high-performance car racing, and therefore statement watches, for decades. It’s a natural partnership, allowing those wearing watches of this standard to further immerse themselves into the world of motorsports. So-called ‘racing watches’ are designed to be worn and used in the motor sporting world and have acquired a large fanbase over the years. Not only do they boast exquisite design, but also unrivalled technical functionality.

If you want to treat yourself to a luxury watch and learn more about those affiliated with motorsports, keep reading.

Historic ties

Much fo the luxury watch industry has long-term ties with motorsports. Technology evolved from the early pocket watches of the 19th century to the first-class designs we see today.

Racers themselves started to wear high-end watches to enhance the experience due to their extreme technical precision. This laid the foundations for future collaborations between watchmakers and racing teams – which is extremely common today.

Technical precision

Typical features of a motorsport watch include a chronograph used for measuring periods of time, as well as tachymeters that measure the speed of a vehicle over a certain distance. The average speed within the distance can be worked out using this. This typically sits on the bezel around the dial.

On top of this, the design often integrates rally-style racing straps made using rubber or leather so the timepiece remains durable. In a sport such as motor racing, this is an important element. Then, for increased visibility, a high-contrast dial allows for a quick glance to check the time. Speed, after all, is crucial in the motorsports arena.

Brand collaborations

Examples of brand collaborations include TAG Heuer watches, which are notoriously associated with motorsports. Before their watches were at the forefront, they made dashboard timers including the Master Time and Monte Carlo. Rolex is another popular name that has been around since the early days of motor racing.

It was in the 20th century that the watch industry worked extra hard to keep up, with TAG Heuer becoming one of the initial ‘big names’ in motor racing. They began to transition from dashboard timers to wrist chronographs, which appealed hugely to racing drivers between the 1950s and 1960s to the extent that they were regularly used by Formula One teams as their primary timing apparatuses. One of the most famous chronographs was the Monaco, which was worn by Steve McQueen in ‘Le Mans’.

Today, the majority of teams that compete in Formula One have a watch sponsor. Since the beginning of motorsports, watches have been closely associated with it.

Aesthetics and design

While the functionality is important, so too is the design. Details such as racing stripes and carbon fibre dials are sought-after when it comes to aesthetics. Typically motor racing watches are brought to life with a bold colour scheme, while still upholding an air of sophistication.

To conclude…

If you’re looking to invest in a luxury watch with motor sporting influences, you’re spoilt for choice with a huge array of styles and brands at your fingertips. Take your time to research and seek guidance from experts to help you interpret the full extent of its value.

An understanding of how the watch operates and how it can facilitate motor racing will only strengthen your appreciation for it.