Motorbike Safety Essentials: How to Choose the Right Protective Jacket

With the soft breeze against your skin and the engines roaring beneath you, no vehicle matches the thrill and exhilaration of riding a motorcycle.

Unfortunately, the exhilarating experience comes with an increased need for safety and precaution. That means wearing the right gear every time you are on the road.

As a rider, one of the most important pieces of gear you should have is a top-quality motorbike jacket. These jackets are essential for protecting yourself from adverse weather conditions and minimising the impact on your body in case you get into an accident. With that in mind, choosing a motorcycle jacket is a crucial decision.

5 Essential Tips for Choosing the Right Protective Motorbike Jacket

There are plenty of different types of motorbike jackets in the market today. The main variation is in their style, material and design. Each type, however, has something special to offer for the different needs of riders. Here is your guide for choosing a motorbike jacket that aligns with your preferences:

Material

The material of the motorbike jacket is very important because it acts as a buffer between your body and the external environment (wind, debris and water). The most common materials include leather, textile and denim. Most riders prefer a leather BMW jacket because it is excellent for keeping water and wind out and preventing abrasion. Textile and denim are better suited for riders who desire more breathability. However, should you choose these materials, consider styles with added armour and protection features.

Design

Once you have the right material, the next consideration is the jacket’s design. Some motorbike jackets have advanced designs with plenty of protective features, while others have the basic stuff essential for protecting against minor knocks. The key features you should look for include:

Armour – reinforcement around the elbows, shoulders and back

Ventilation – to minimise the risk of overheating when riding

Waterproofing properties – to keep water out in case of extreme weather conditions

Fit

You should also consider fit when buying a motorbike jacket. The protective features on a motorbike are placed in specific places, including the elbows, shoulders and back. As a result, a pro