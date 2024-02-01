Search
£750 off and 4.9% APR available on Suzuki Hayabusa, GSX-S1000, and GSX-S1000GT

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan
£750 Off And 4.9% Apr Available On Suzuki Hayabusa, Gsx-s1000, And Gsx-s1000gtBuyers of Suzuki’s Hayabusa – including the 25th anniversary special edition – GSX-S1000, and GSX-S1000GT and GT+ can enjoy a £750 saving.

There’s also a low finance rate of 4.9% APR finance available on both PCP and HP agreements, with a minimum deposit of just £100 required. The offer runs until 31 March, 2024.

As a result, the OTR pricing of the flagship special edition Hayabusa – with its striking burnt orange paint and smattering of special parts – drops to £17,849, and with a deposit of £4,447.98 it can be ridden away for £149 per month on a four-year PCP deal.

£750 Off And 4.9% Apr Available On Suzuki Hayabusa, Gsx-s1000, And Gsx-s1000gtWith a £2,316.43 deposit and £750 off the price, the GSX-S1000 super naked, with its three power modes, multiple traction control modes, and bi-directional quickshifter, can be had for just  £99 per month.£750 Off And 4.9% Apr Available On Suzuki Hayabusa, Gsx-s1000, And Gsx-s1000gt

Using the proven GSX-S1000 platform, the GT version adds a full fairing, more upright riding position, a new subframe – capable of taking two 36-litre panniers – plus smartphone connectivity via its colour TFT screen. With a £2,533.62 deposit it can be had for £109 per month.

For more information on Suzuki’s offers and to use the finance calculator, click here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

