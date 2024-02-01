£750 off and 4.9% APR available on Suzuki Hayabusa, GSX-S1000, and GSX-S1000GT

Buyers of Suzuki’s Hayabusa – including the 25th anniversary special edition – GSX-S1000, and GSX-S1000GT and GT+ can enjoy a £750 saving.

There’s also a low finance rate of 4.9% APR finance available on both PCP and HP agreements, with a minimum deposit of just £100 required. The offer runs until 31 March, 2024.

As a result, the OTR pricing of the flagship special edition Hayabusa – with its striking burnt orange paint and smattering of special parts – drops to £17,849, and with a deposit of £4,447.98 it can be ridden away for £149 per month on a four-year PCP deal.

With a £2,316.43 deposit and £750 off the price, the GSX-S1000 super naked, with its three power modes, multiple traction control modes, and bi-directional quickshifter, can be had for just £99 per month.

Using the proven GSX-S1000 platform, the GT version adds a full fairing, more upright riding position, a new subframe – capable of taking two 36-litre panniers – plus smartphone connectivity via its colour TFT screen. With a £2,533.62 deposit it can be had for £109 per month.

For more information on Suzuki’s offers and to use the finance calculator, click here.