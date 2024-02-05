RGNT Reborn: founder Jonathan Åström regains control at RGNT Motorcycles

Slimmed-down and restructured company is better prepared for future developments

After an absence of more than a year and a half, founder Jonathan Åström has taken back the reins at RGNT Motorcycles, the EV motorbike company he founded in 2019. Together with CTO & Head of Design Alexander Lewandowski, and head of marketing & sales Gideon Schipaanboord he created a new company, RGNT Reborn, that bought the IP, tooling and the remaining bikes and parts. Led by the trio, the company is making a relaunch in slimmed-down form, with only a core team at the helm.

Better equipped

The focus of the new management team for the coming period is on two pillars: selling the existing stock and developing the third-generation RGNT models, scheduled for Q3 this year. Åström says: ‘With this new structure, we are better equipped than ever to secure the company’s future. We will try to keep our pan-European dealer and service network fully intact and will be further expanded in the coming period. This way, existing riders can continue to count on the service and support they expect from RGNT, while we welcome new riders to our brand in the meantime.’

Shared R&D

In the new company structure, the R&D team is shared with another entity, providing ﬂexibility and at the same time a lower cost structure. This eliminates the need for continuous investment rounds as in the past, allowing the company to bear its day-to-day operational costs. This makes the company more resilient and resistant to changing market conditions. Åström says: ‘With this move and restructuring, we have prepared RGNT for an even more successful future. And Gideon, Alexander, and I can’t wait to make that future a reality!

About RGNT Motorcycles

Founded in 2019 in Sweden, we aim high. Wildly ambitious, yet underpinned by a strong vision and in-depth know-how, we plan to silence boulevards, backroads and beaches globally by quickly expanding in a fast-growing bike-tech market. In shaping our electric future, we honour the great design achievements of the past. Our passion for iconic motorbike design drives us to put high-end, timeless quality left, right and centre in all our designs. Simply look at our bikes to see what we mean. Bound to disrupt the motorbike realm, our designs are high-quality, timeless and packed with game changing innovation. Our quickly expanding family of motorbikes currently consists of the Classic and the Scrambler.

No. 1 Classic SE

An ode to classic design – from the days when machines were built to last. Hand-built, without taking shortcuts or compromising on the good stuff. Premium components, groundbreaking tech and hand-crafted details add up to an exclusive, state-of-the-art motorbike.

No. 1 Scrambler SE

Holding true to the original 1950’s style, it’s built to swiftly, safely and silently steer you through whatever the world throws at you. In our Scrambler form and function play a tie-game. The winner is the rider, enjoying forward-looking style, design and tech in a ﬁrst-in-class package.

For more information check out their website https://rgnt-motorcycles.com/products/bikes/