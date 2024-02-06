Search
HJC C91 Nepos – in stock now

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Hjc C91 Nepos - In Stock NowThe C91N helmet offers riders some of the best features on the market at a budget-friendly price.

The Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell provides a lightweight helmet with superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology. The chin bar operates with an easy to use, single lever which is user-friendly when wearing gloves. It also includes an internal sun shield with a manual mechanism that moves forward and back with ease. The large top vent allows airflow ventilation throughout the deep EPS channels of the helmet, keeping you cool on rides. The SuperCool top liner and cheek pad interior gives additional cooling features with its moisture-wicking anti-bacterial fabric. The C91N is also ready to accept the Smart HJC 10B or 20B Bluetooth systems (sold separately).

HJC C91 Nepos – RRP £159.99

Hjc C91 Nepos - In Stock NowKey Features
• Advanced Polycarbonate composite shell with adjustable chinbar: lightweight, superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology
• ACS Advanced Channelling Ventilation System enables full front to back airflow to flush heat and humidity up and out
• Pinlock® ready HJ-17 visor provides 99% UV protection
• RapidFire™ tool-less visor replacement system
• Simple and secure visor ratchet system
• Integrated sun shield with anti-scratch coating
• Sun shield can be deployed quickly and easily using sliding system
• SuperCool Moisture-wicking interior parts
• Removable and washable crown and cheek pads
• Cheek pads are interchangeable throughout all shell sizes
• Glasses grooves to accommodate for riders who wear eyeglasses and sunglasses
• Speaker pockets for Bluetooth communication
• Ready for SMART HJC 10B & 20B Bluetooth (Bluetooth sold separately)
• 3 shell sizes XS-S/M-L/XL-XXL
• ECE R22.06 approved
• Visor: HJ-17
• Sun shield: HJ-V5
• Pinlock®: DKS008

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.comHjc C91 Nepos - In Stock Now

