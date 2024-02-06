Norton Motorcycles announces appointment of Brian Gillen

Norton Motorcycles announces appointment of Chief Technology Officer Brian Gillen

Norton Motorcycles, part of the TVS Motor Company Group, today announced the appointment of Brian Gillen as Chief Technology Officer. Brian joins with a wealth of experience from Magneti Marelli, and most recently MV Agusta, where he had a long stint of 15+ years and last held the position of R&D Director. Brian is an expert in the fields of R&D leadership, engine and vehicle design, and World Championship motorcycle racing.

Speaking on his appointment: “As a long-time enthusiast of the iconic Norton brand, it is an incredibly exciting time to join the company’s leadership team. I am looking forward to work with the talented team of engineers and develop cutting-edge, premium motorcycles, with quality at the forefront of everything we do.”

Norton Motorcycles CEO – Dr Robert Hentschel said: “Brian comes with very rich experience and expertise in engine and vehicle design, emerging technologies, and connectivity. I am confident that his joining the team will further strengthen our commitment to technological innovation and engineering excellence, and this will soon reflect in the world class product range that we are developing.”

