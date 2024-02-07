NEW HJC C10 Tez in stock now

The C10 is an all-new competitively priced full-face helmet for riders of all ages that value quality and safety, offering a lightweight superior fit thanks in part to its Advanced Polycarbonate Composite shell that was designed using advanced CAD technology.

Combined with a wide-view optically-superior face shield and its improved ACS Advanced Channelling Ventilation system that allows full front-to-back airflow to flush heat and humidity up and out, the C10 provides a safe and comfortable ride no matter the conditions.

With sizes ranging from XS to 2XL, the C10 delivers the same great protection for both youth and adult riders alike.

Key Features

Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell: Lightweight, superior fit and enhanced comfort.

ACS Advanced Channelling Ventilation System: Full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity up and out

Full front-to-back airflow: 3 intakes and 2 exhausts.

Pinlock Ready HJ-34P Visor: Provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated.

10mm enlarged sight of view.

Interior provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function.

Crown and Cheek pads: Removable and washable.

Speaker Pockets: For Bluetooth communication.

Visor: HJ-34P

Pinlock: DKS463

Technical Features

Standard ECE 22.06

Meets or exceeds ECE 22.06 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labelling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets.

Youth to Adult Size

The C10 replaces both previous CL-Y and CS-15 helmets to offer a perfect fit from 3XS to 2XL and cover youth to adult sizes.

Improved Vision

10mm enlarged sight of view. All HJC shields offer 99% UV-A & B protection. Anti-fog lens Pinlock® ready MaxVision visor.

Advanced Channelling Ventilation System (ACS)

HJC’s helmets, along with our technology, have added experience in designing the MotoGP race helmets to have the best technology in aerodynamics and ventilation and related fields. HJC’s helmets provide the airiest helmets on the market. Experience the best performance with your HJC helmet.

3 year warranty

The warranty is applicable to manufacturer’s defects for up to 3 years from the date of purchase or 5 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).

Comes in the following colourways:

Red: zz-c10trxs

Blue: zz-c10tuxs

Green: zz-c10tgxs

Khaki Green: zz-c10tkgxs

