Davide Brivio Joins Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing MotoGP makes its first significant mark of the fledgling 2024 season, appointing one of the most respected team leaders in the world of motorsports as its Team Principal.

Fresh from his foray into the Formula 1 Paddock, Trackhouse welcomes Davide back to the MotoGP World Championship as its team leader, bringing him straight into its rookie season campaign from the get-go.

Davide’s reputation and achievements at the very pinnacle of two-wheel World Championship racing hardly need any introduction. A talismanic figure, respected for the five MotoGP Riders World Championships and four Constructor’s titles achieved under his watch – with two different brands – Trackhouse moved to secure Davide’s experience the moment his interest in the team’s new project became clear.

Davide’s most recent MotoGP World Championship came in 2020 before his bombshell departure from the Paddock and into Formula 1, MotoGP’s equivalent on four-wheels.

Bringing Davide’s leadership to the Team continues a relentless pursuit for competitiveness on the part of Trackhouse founder and owner, Justin Marks. From setting out his vision to grow the Trackhouse Entertainment Group operations beyond its successful start in NASCAR – the premier US auto racing series – to entry into the global phenomenon that MotoGP now represents, Marks continues to carve a unique path through the motorsports industry.

Joining the Championship as racing partner with Aprilia and immediately committing to running its latest 2024 spec RS-GP bikes for #88 Miguel Oliveira from the start of the season and another two for #25 Raul Fernandez, soon to follow, was the Team’s first statement of intent.

Securing the services of Wilco Zeelenberg with a highly experienced and professional crew in the pit garage, plugging in the resources of the Trackhouse commercial and marketing arms back at the Group’s headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee and the Team’s racing management resources from its race shop in Charlotte, North Carolina were the next steps. Now, the hiring of a proven leader in MotoGP is the latest move, all taking shape in quick time, to underpin Justin’s plans.

Davide Brivio’s biography starts in Monza, Northern Italy, from where he hails. Born into a country infused with the deepest passion for motor racing, Davide quickly found motorcycles. Initially, cutting his competitive teeth in motocross before the heat of battle gave way to his aspirations within the inner workings of running a racing team. Circuit racing embraced him and the trophies soon followed.

His two-year hiatus, moving to a stint with four wheels, has not blunted his love of MotoGP and he returns to the Paddock hungry to add to his trophy cabinet with Trackhouse.

Welcome to the House, Davide – we cannot wait to go racing with you from our debut in 2024.

DAVIDE BRIVIO – TEAM PRINCIPAL

“It all happened very quickly in the last days with Justin asking me to help Trackhouse in the MotoGP challenge. It’s so exciting to be a part of this new project since the beginning and I’m really looking forward to get to know Trackhouse more and see what we can bring in MotoGP from the successful vision and experience that this company has in other sports and environments. It could be a great combination of the two worlds. Now, it’s just one more test to go, almost time to go racing and we will try to support as much as we can our two talented riders Miguel and Raul and have fun. In the last few days everything has happened very quickly and before I could not say where I was going but hey, it’s great news and we will start working quickly!”

JUSTIN MARKS – TEAM OWNER

“It’s incredible to have someone of Davide’s caliber and experience leading the Trackhouse Racing MotoGP Team. All of us at the company are humbled by the commitment he has made. It became apparent the moment I met Davide that he would be someone that fits perfectly in the Trackhouse culture. I know he will lead us to great things on and off the racetrack.”

