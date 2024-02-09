Search
Aprilia RS457 – UK Exclusive First Look with Danny

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan
Danny Mcfadden

Post by Danny McFadden



Aprilia Rs457 – Uk Exclusive First Look With DannySuperbike News was in attendance at the UK exclusive launch of the all new Aprilia RS457 at Silverstone earlier this month.

Danny McFadden went along to take a peek for our readers, here’s what he has to say. With the RS457 Aprilia look to dominate the A2 sector with an all new model offering the highest permissible power to weight ratio (35kw > 159kg dry) for the class thanks to the all new 457cc 90 degree parallel twin engine and its aluminium frame.

See more in the latest issue of Modern Classic Motorcycle News (now incorporating SBN) 👇Aprilia Rs457 – Uk Exclusive First Look With Danny

Frank Duggan - 0