New Mt Helmets Le Mans 2

MT Helmets Le Mans 2 – Open face helmet – IN STOCK NOW

The MT Le Mans 2 SV S is a helmet brimming with personality. In addition to its outstanding safety features, its distinctive design exudes a high degree of style that nobody can ignore.

Thanks to its ECE 22.06 certification, you won’t just feel protected wearing it; it will also grant you complete authority to rule the streets.

The MT Le Mans 2 SV S is an exceptionally lightweight model with high-quality finishes that reinforce its strong personality.

SPECS

2 shells (XS to M and L to XXL)

Weight: 1,100 grams +/-50 grams

Multiple density EPS liner

Hypoallergenic interior fabrics are removable and washable

Micrometric closure with double tooth retention system to guarantee maximum security

Integrated sun visor

Retro-style detailing: imitation leather inserts and finishes that emphasize its vintage style

