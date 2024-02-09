New Mt Helmets Le Mans 2

MT Helmets Le Mans 2 – Open face helmet – IN STOCK NOW
The MT Le Mans 2 SV S is a helmet brimming with personality. In addition to its outstanding safety features, its distinctive design exudes a high degree of style that nobody can ignore.
Thanks to its ECE 22.06 certification, you won’t just feel protected wearing it; it will also grant you complete authority to rule the streets.
The MT Le Mans 2 SV S is an exceptionally lightweight model with high-quality finishes that reinforce its strong personality.
SPECS
- 2 shells (XS to M and L to XXL)
- Weight: 1,100 grams +/-50 grams
- Multiple density EPS liner
- Hypoallergenic interior fabrics are removable and washable
- Micrometric closure with double tooth retention system to guarantee maximum security
- Integrated sun visor
- Retro-style detailing: imitation leather inserts and finishes that emphasize its vintage style