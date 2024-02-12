Lee Hardy Racing and Kawasaki UK sign Davo Johnson for 2024 Roads campaign.

Kawasaki UK and Lee Hardy Racing are excited to announce that they have teamed up with David Johnson for the 2024 International Road Race Season, with the experienced Aussie competing on a Ninja ZX-10RR in the Superbike and Superstock classes.

No strangers to the ‘roads’, the Lee Hardy Racing team are taking a year away from the British Superbike paddock to focus on the International Road Race Season. The Norfolk-based squad have signed Australian rider David Johnson, one of the most experienced riders on the grid, to compete in the 2024 North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Macau GP.

Davo, as he’s commonly known by his fans, will be racing a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR in the Superstock and Superbike races at both events, and he has already been getting used to the bike with laps on a standard ZX-10R in Australia.

David Johnson:

“I’m very happy to get the Kawasaki ride with Lee Hardy Racing. I’ve always got along great with Lee, and he always prepares immaculate, very competitive bikes. I have been riding a lot out here in Australia, and since agreeing on a deal, I’ve been extra motivated to be at the top of my game come May. Testing begins very soon, and I can’t wait to get started!”

Lee Hardy, Team Owner:

“I am looking forward to being back on the roads, especially as the Official Kawasaki Road Racing Team for 2024. I am pleased to have signed Davo for the North West, TT and Macau, and am sure he is going to be a great asset to the team. I am also very proud to be supported by Kawasaki and it is an incredible opportunity for LHR to officially represent the brand, as you can imagine with all new projects we can’t wait to get going!”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“The Road Racing season is always an incredible spectacle, and it’s fantastic to have such a strong combination of rider and team for 2024, who we’re sure will put on a great show for the thousands of fans lining the roads. With a strict few months of training and testing planned for Davo and the team, we are sure they will be right in the thick of the action when the flag drops at the NW200 in May.”