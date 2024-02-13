HJC C70N Holt, Sway, Alia and Plains

The C70N features an internal sun shield with a manual, easy-slide lever mechanism. The Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell provides a lightweight helmet, with superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology.
The “ACS” Advanced Channelling Ventilation system allows full front to back airflow to flush heat and humidity up and out. C70N is ECE 22.06 approved, this safety standard introduces more rigorous tests and a higher set of standards for new helmets to meet.
Key Features
• Advanced Polycarbonate shell: lightweight, superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology.
• 3 shell sizes for optimal weight and fit.
• Aerodynamic shell with large eye port for greater visibility.
• “ACS” Advanced Channelling Ventilation System: full front to back airflow flushes heat and humidity up and out.
• Micro Buckle: quick-release and adjustable.
• RapidFire™ Visor Replacement System: simple and secure visor ratchet system provides ultra-quick, tool-less removal and installation for efficient operation.
• Removable, moisture-wicking interior with advanced anti-bacterial fabric.
• Visor: HJ-20M Pinlock® prepared
• Sun shield: HJ-V7
• Pinlock®: DKS111
Technical Features
Standard ECE
Meets or exceeds ECE 22.06 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labelling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets
Visor: HJ-20M
• All HJC shields offer 99% UV-A & B protection
• Anti-fog lens Pinlock® ready max vision shield
Sun Shield: HJ-V7
Integrated sun visor: improved peripheral vision and excellent sunlight blocking help to reduce eye strain. Anti-fog and anti-scratch coated.
Supercool interior
• Supercool Interior keeps the rider cool and fresh with moisture-wicking, odour-free, and advanced silver antibacterial fabric
• Removable Interior
• Glasses grooves: accommodates riders who wear eyeglasses and sunglasses
ACS Advanced Channelling Ventilation System
HJC’s helmets, along with our technology, have added experience in designing the MotoGP race helmets to have the best technology in aerodynamics and ventilation and related fields. HJC’s helmets provide the airiest helmets on the market. Experience the best performance with your HJC helmet.
3 Year Warranty
The warranty is applicable to manufacturer’s defects for ups to 3 years from the date or purchase or 5 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).
