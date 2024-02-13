Search
HJC C70N Holt, Sway, Alia and Plains

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

HJC C70N Holt, Sway, Alia and Plains

Hjc C70n Holt, Sway, Alia And PlainsThe C70N features an internal sun shield with a manual, easy-slide lever mechanism. The Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell provides a lightweight helmet, with superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology.

The “ACS” Advanced Channelling Ventilation system allows full front to back airflow to flush heat and humidity up and out. C70N is ECE 22.06 approved, this safety standard introduces more rigorous tests and a higher set of standards for new helmets to meet.

Key Features
• Advanced Polycarbonate shell: lightweight, superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology.
• 3 shell sizes for optimal weight and fit.
• Aerodynamic shell with large eye port for greater visibility.
• “ACS” Advanced Channelling Ventilation System: full front to back airflow flushes heat and humidity up and out.
• Micro Buckle: quick-release and adjustable.
• RapidFire™ Visor Replacement System: simple and secure visor ratchet system provides ultra-quick, tool-less removal and installation for efficient operation.
• Removable, moisture-wicking interior with advanced anti-bacterial fabric.
• Visor: HJ-20M Pinlock® prepared
• Sun shield: HJ-V7
• Pinlock®: DKS111

Technical Features

Standard ECE
Meets or exceeds ECE 22.06 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labelling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets

Visor: HJ-20M
• All HJC shields offer 99% UV-A & B protection
• Anti-fog lens Pinlock® ready max vision shield

Sun Shield: HJ-V7
Integrated sun visor: improved peripheral vision and excellent sunlight blocking help to reduce eye strain. Anti-fog and anti-scratch coated.

Supercool interior
• Supercool Interior keeps the rider cool and fresh with moisture-wicking, odour-free, and advanced silver antibacterial fabric
• Removable Interior
• Glasses grooves: accommodates riders who wear eyeglasses and sunglasses

ACS Advanced Channelling Ventilation System
HJC’s helmets, along with our technology, have added experience in designing the MotoGP race helmets to have the best technology in aerodynamics and ventilation and related fields. HJC’s helmets provide the airiest helmets on the market. Experience the best performance with your HJC helmet.

3 Year Warranty
The warranty is applicable to manufacturer’s defects for ups to 3 years from the date or purchase or 5 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).

Hjc C70n Holt, Sway, Alia And PlainsHJC C70N Alia MC5SF Black
zz-c70nabxs
Price from:
£149.99

HJC C70N Alia MC8 Pink
zz-c70napxs
Price from:
£149.99

Hjc C70n Holt, Sway, Alia And PlainsHJC C70N Holt MC1SF Red
zz-c70nhrxs
Price from:
£149.99

HJC C70N Holt MC4H Green
zz-c70nhgxs
Price from:
£149.99

HJC C70N Holt MC4SF White Blue
zz-c70nhwuxs
Price from:
£149.99

Hjc C70n Holt, Sway, Alia And PlainsHJC C70N Sway MC1 Red
zz-c70nsrxs
Price from:
£149.99

HJC C70N Sway MC2SF Blue
zz-c70nsuxs
Price from:
£149.99

HJC C70N Sway MC3H Yellow
zz-c70nsyxs
Price from:
£149.99

HJC C70N Sway MC5SF Black
zz-c70nsbxs
Price from:
£149.99Hjc C70n Holt, Sway, Alia And Plains

HJC C70N Black
zz-c70nbxs
Price from:
£129.99

HJC C70N Matt Black
zz-c70nmbxs
Price from:
£129.99

HJC C70N Pearl White
zz-c70nwxs
Price from:
£129.99

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

