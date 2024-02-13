Search
Moto Guzzi Unveil Pricing for New V85 Range

Moto Guzzi Unveil Pricing for New V85 Range

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

The new Moto Guzzi V85 is one of the most eagerly awaited bikes of 2024. The new range – the V85 Strada, V85 TT and V85 TT Travel – will be available to purchase from Moto Guzzi dealers, with prices starting from £11,200.
Moto Guzzi V85 Strada Grigio Brera

The iconic enduro, which combines authentic Moto Guzzi style with the versatility of a modern on/off-road bike dedicated to adventure touring, has grown into a family, with three different versions available from March.

The V85 Strada was designed for daily use. It stands out with its alloy wheels and street tyres, its low front mudguard, and its three Riding Modes (Road, Rain, Sport) which manage the ABS, Traction Control, and engine maps.

Moto Guzzi V85 TT Rosso Fuji

The V85 TT represents the authentic essence of motorcycles dedicated to touring. It has tubeless tyres on spoked wheels and four Riding Modes – Road, Sport, Rain, and Off-Road – which manage the electronic controls (including Cornering ABS) thanks to the six-axis inertial platform. The engine guard and aluminium passenger grab handle are standard equipment, as are the hand guards and the adjustable hydraulic pre-load adjustment of the shock absorber spring.

Moto Guzzi V85 Strada Grigio Brera

The V85 TT Travel is a high-end motorbike with a deluxe touring equipment package that includes hard panniers, the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform, heated hand grips and seat, as well as a more protective windshield. It has five Riding Modes. In addition to Road, Sport, Rain, and Off-Road, it also has a Custom Mode (available as a separate
accessory for the other two V85 versions) which allows for customisation based on personal riding needs.

The UK prices, VAT included, are
£11,200 for Moto Guzzi V85 Strada
£12,000 for Moto Guzzi V85 TT
£13,300 for Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel

For more Moto Guzzi news check out our dedicated page Moto Guzzi News

or head to the official Moto Guzzi website motoguzzi.com/gb_EN/

