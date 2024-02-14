2024 FIM Enel MotoE World Championship Entry List

The Entry List for the 2024 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship can now be announced, with 18 riders racing for nine teams ready to fight it out for the crown.

There are a number of returning headliners, including the likes of reigning Champion Mattia Casadei, who moves to LCR E-Team to partner fellow frontrunner Eric Granado from Brazil. 2020 and 2021 Cup winner Jordi Torres returns with the Openbank Aspar Team, and first ever Cup winner Matteo Ferrari stays with Felo Gresini MotoE™. That’s just the start, with a whole host of experienced faces set to return.

There are also some exciting new names, including in the teams as Aruba Cloud MotoE™ Racing Team, Klint Forward Factory Team and Axxis-MSI all join the fold. Aruba Cloud MotoE™ Racing Team fields two new riders: Italian Armando Pontone and British rider Chaz Davies as he brings his extensive CV to the electric Championship. Klint Forward Factory Team go for the experience of Andrea Mantovani and Maria Herrera, and Axxis-MSI will count on Miquel Pons and Oscar Gutierrez as the latter joins the grid full-time.

Check out the full list below and get ready for another stunning season of electric competition powered by Enel X Way, with the first of eight rounds set to take place at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in March!