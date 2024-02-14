Yoshimura SERT Motul goes four it in EWC with Linfoot signing

Yoshimura SERT Motul has announced its four riders for the four-round 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship, the fourth EWC season of the alliance between the Japanese Yoshimura organisation and the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team from France.

In addition to long-term Yoshimura SERT Motul star Gregg Black, Étienne Masson will embark on a second season with the squad, while Dan Linfoot has been recruited after impressing in the EWC during recent campaigns. Cocoro Atsumi, who joined the Le Mans-based team as a reserve for last September’s Bol d’Or, continues in the role for all four EWC events in 2024, as well as taking on the position of development rider.

The quartet will ride the Yoshimura-tuned Suzuki GSX-R1000R on Bridgestone tyres with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in France marking the 2024 EWC season kick-off from 18-21 April.

Yohei Kato, Yoshimura SERT Motul’s Team Director, said:“This year we welcome new rider Dan Linfoot, in addition to Gregg Black and Étienne Masson, and I am glad to make the announcement. He fits our team perfectly with his excellent performance at Suzuka and his extensive experiences in 24-hour endurance races. In addition, Cocoro Atsumi has been appointed as a reserve rider as well as a development rider. The technical team, led by Yoshimura Japan, is working hard to improve our race bike to provide the riders with a faster, stronger and more comfortable package. I believe the riders on the Yoshimura-tuned Suzuki GSX-R1000R will be able to show even better performances than last season.”

Yoshimura SERT Motul Team Manager Damien Saulnier said: “A few changes have been made in the team, and we have three nationalities represented in our line-up. Yohei and I are delighted to announce the arrival of Dan Linfoot, our British rider, who will be a team-mate of Gregg Black and Étienne Masson. We were looking for an all-round rider, and I have no doubts about his talent, reliability and ability to fit in with the team. Furthermore, he has the advantage of knowing the FIM EWC circuits, and the 24-hour endurance races. Cocoro Atsumi will be a reserve rider and support us also as a development rider. The title of vice-world champion [in 2023] is a fine recognition of the mutual trust to bind us with our valuable partners. Many of them have been supporting us for years and it was not possible without them. Now let’s look ahead to the new season with high motivation and desire to win.”

Dan Linfoot, a 35-year-old from Yorkshire in the UK, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Yoshimura SERT Motul for the 2024 Endurance World Championship. I have been taking part in selected EWC races and even had a chance to race a Suzuki at Suzuka [last August] and have experienced the GSX-R1000R and Bridgestone package. I really love endurance racing with its strategy and I am so excited to announce my new challenge. To be joining the team is very special, their history and pedigree speaks for itself, and I truly believe that, as a team, we can aim only for the victory and the EWC title. I’m very motivated and proud to be representing Yoshimura SERT Motul and Suzuki, and I can’t wait for the season to start. Together with my experienced team-mates, I am confident that we can deliver our targets. I am excited to start working at our first tests.”

UK-born French rider Gregg Black, 35, said: “I am very proud to be a part of this great team. The great victory in the last race of 2023, the Bol d’Or, reconfirmed our performance is high and we are ready to fight for more wins. I hope, once again, I can bring my experience and speed to get the title this year. I have been training hard this winter to be at my best. I am quite fit and I can’t wait to get back on the GSX-R1000R. This year we are welcoming new team-mate Dan Linfoot and I am looking forward to sharing the bike with him. The whole team and riders have a lot of experience, and I am sure that will be the key to success. Thanks to Suzuki for the great support as well as to all our partners and fans. We will give 100 per cent of ourselves.”

Frenchman Étienne Masson, also 35, said: “I am so happy to start the new season in the best team of the championship. The Yoshimura SERT Motul is a team with high performance and experience, and I am thrilled to be back to the race with them. Last year was a little bit frustrating with much bad luck. We were always on the podium pace but there were many unexpected issues or small mistakes, and they put us behind from where we should have been. I have never been motivated like this and really excited to start the season. Gregg is my long-time team-mate, even a good friend and Dan is not a stranger in the EWC. The team spirit will be perfect and I am sure we push for the top step of the podium together.”

Twenty-eight-year-old Cocoro Atsumi, from Japan, said: “I am excited and really happy to join such a strong team as Yoshimura SERT Motul. I appreciate the people who were involved in my career so far. My start [with Yoshimura SERT Motul] was as a reserve rider at the Bol d’Or last season, and it gave me an opportunity of a wildcard entry at the All Japan Road Race Championship and occasions of local tests. My understanding of the GSX-R1000R and Bridgestone tyres has been improving and also the teamwork has deepened. I hope to learn a lot from the team and my three strong team-mates this season, which will help me grow as a racing rider. I will do my best to achieve our goal to win each race and to get the EWC champion title. Of course I will standby for [when I am needed to race].”

