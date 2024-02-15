2024 KTM Powerwear Collection: Get Ready To Race With Intent

Every KTM motorcycle that rolls off the production line benefits from the best-in-class componentry, R&D and years of expert knowledge. Much the same way each item in every KTM PowerWear collection does. For 2024, KTM is excited to introduce its new KTM PowerWear range, with all-new RALLY PRO, TERRA ADV PRO, KTM TEAM WEAR and 30 YEARS OF DUKE collections.

The ever-expanding KTM PowerWear range kickstarts 2024 in style. Not only does the new 2024 range have something for everyone from newborn racers-to-be to the fastest of professional athletes, but every item is also engineered to cover every terrain, all weather conditions and any situation.

2024 also sees KTM PowerWear partner with D3O®, the world’s leading impact protection company, providing unmatched impact protection, comfort and flexibility thanks to an innovative range of CE Level 1 and Level 2 certified products.

KTM POWERWEAR 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Made to conquer everything from the desert to your driveway!

KTM RALLY PRO COLLECTION

The latest RALLY PRO range is designed to withstand the harshest of terrains. Using input from the KTM Factory Racing Rally Team, the smallest of details have been considered, making this the most READY TO RACE Rally gear yet.

KTM TERRA ADV PRO COLLECTION

For unbeatable quality, innovative ideas and details, look no further than the TERRA ADV PRO jacket and pants combination. Constructed from top-shelf materials and fabrics, the TERRA ADV PRO collection is made to go the distance – whatever the weather.

30 YEARS OF DUKE COLLECTION

Celebrating three decades of an icon, the 30 YEARS OF DUKE range is all about attitude. Styled with a casual flair but providing protection where you need it, the items in this collection are must-haves for all KTM DUKE fans.

KTM POWERWEAR CASUAL & ACCESSORIES 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

For true orange-bleeding race fans.

KTM TEAM WEAR COLLECTION

Feel like you’re a part of the pit crew, with the KTM TEAM WEAR collection. Big on READY TO RACE and even bigger on bold, in-your-face design. The 2024 KTM TEAM WEAR collection is set to be on top of the orange-bleeder hit list.

The 2024 KTM PowerWear collection has all bases covered, from signature casual wear to Dakar-ready Rally gear, apex-shredding streetwear and everything in between.

The 2024 KTM PowerWear collection is available at Authorised KTM Dealers.

Discover more at KTM.com or check out the 2024 KTM PowerWear folder HERE.