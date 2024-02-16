Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsBig rewards for MiniGP Champions

Big rewards for MiniGP Champions

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Big rewards for MiniGP Champions

Big Rewards For Minigp Champions2023 FIM MiniGP World Champions set to receive some awesome prizes.

The FIM MiniGP World Series has announced the prizes for its 2023 champions, with both the 160cc and 190cc Champions set to receive a brand-new bike and an exclusive invitation to participate in the 2024 FIM MiniGP World Series Final in the 190cc class.

The 2023 160cc Champion Qabil Irfan, an 11-year old young marvel from Malaysia, and 190cc Champion Alvaro Lucas, a 12-year-old speedster from Spain, both demonstrated exceptional skill at the 2023 final to take home their respective crowns. With some time before age limits allow them to move further up the Road to MotoGP™, both will continue their careers on MiniGP machinery in 2024 – and they’ll have the bike and invite to do so in style.

Each will be presented with a 190cc Ohvale machine, and regardless of where they finish in their respective national Series, both will return to race in the 2024 FIM MiniGP World Series Final in the 190cc class thanks to this exclusive invite.

As Alvaro and Qabil gear up for their next big race, we can’t wait to see what these young champions will do next on the track. Head to fim-minigpworldseries.com to find out more about MiniGP and get ready for another edition in 2024!

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European SuperFinale Confirmed for Final WorldSBK Weekend of 2024
Next article
HJC RPHA1 Lovis – in stock now

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Hjc Rpha1 Lovis - In Stock Now

HJC RPHA1 Lovis – in stock now

Frank Duggan - 0